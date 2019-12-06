As Twitchy reported earlier, the suspected shooter in Pensacola was a Saudi military trainee. Before the news about the shooter’s identity broke, Twitter was all a flutter about how this was the NRA’s fault and of course, gun-grabbers were all over Dana Loesch trying to personally blame her.

And now that we know it was not some evil white conservative the narrative has switched gears from the NRA and white supremacists to blaming the gun.

Like clockwork.

Ben Shapiro summed it up perfectly.

Remember, everyone, if the shooter is a suspected white supremacist, we must blame conservatives who oppose white supremacy. If the shooter is a suspected Islamist terrorist, we must blame guns. https://t.co/freLi3ggFu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 6, 2019

There it is.

And if the shooter has liberal posts on their social media, we just won't talk about it at all. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) December 6, 2019

That too.

You know how we know Ben is spot on? Because the shrieking …

Minnesota? How about Trump, standing by and doing nothing about the Saudi's murdering an American journalist. — Erasmus Kane (@ErasmusKane) December 6, 2019

But Trump. Ok.

damn you are pretty bad at this still huh — Ryan Kokiko (@RyanKokiko) December 6, 2019

When I first saw that this happened I said "Mental Health Is No Joke" the identity/race/religon had not been given yet, but of course you'll go straight to blaming all Muslims and put out rehtoric like the time you inspired the attack in the Quebec Mosque shooting. — Mohammed ☀️ (@mhesen09) December 6, 2019

That’s not at all what Ben did but … k.

Guns are an issue either way. They’re the tool used. White supremacists happen to identify as conservative. The policies pushed by conservatives resonate with them. — J Straz (@IlliniDtown) December 6, 2019

This may be one of the dumbest tweets we’ve seen in a long while and considering how many stupid tweets we read every day, that’s impressive.

Well thankfully you’ve gotten ahead of either scenario so you can be properly aggrieved enough later on to act like a victim of something. — Large Flock of Birds (@GulpofMagpies) December 6, 2019

Ben with the half-baked assessment to "own the libs". You're so darn smart! — Agent1220 (@agent1220) December 6, 2019

This person might as well have said, ‘I’M NOT OWNED! I’M NOT OWNED!’

So owned.

Ben owns them every time … which is why they get so mad.

