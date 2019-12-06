A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter.

From CNN:

The suspected shooter, who was also killed, was a member of the Saudi Arabian military training at the station, according to five US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was terror-related, but it’s still early.

Eight people were taken to Baptist Health Care, including one who died, said Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. The deputies who confronted the shooter also suffered gunshot wounds one in the arm and one in the knee. Both are expected to survive.

The shooting occurred in a classroom building, Commanding Officer of NAS Pensacola Capt. Tim Kinsella said. The base will remain on lockdown until further notice, he said.

Trending

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

 

Related:

TKO! Dana Loesch takes down HORDE of angry and stupid (including Charlotte Clymer and Andy Richter) in gun debate

Dems facing BIG impeachment problems: Byron York points out some very telling signs Americans just AIN’T buyin’ it

OMG, they’re so mad! David Axelrod seriously ENRAGES the Left with his impeachment prediction and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaNRAPensacolaSaudishooting