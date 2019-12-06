A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter.

A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter in Friday’s incident, according to 5 US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation, @barbarastarrcnn and @davidgshortell report

From CNN:

The suspected shooter, who was also killed, was a member of the Saudi Arabian military training at the station, according to five US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was terror-related, but it’s still early.

Eight people were taken to Baptist Health Care, including one who died, said Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. The deputies who confronted the shooter also suffered gunshot wounds one in the arm and one in the knee. Both are expected to survive.

The shooting occurred in a classroom building, Commanding Officer of NAS Pensacola Capt. Tim Kinsella said. The base will remain on lockdown until further notice, he said.