Andrew Feinberg is himself a journalist (firefighter, activist, what have you), so you’d think he’d be outraged that Adam Schiff abused his power to ‘spy’ on a fellow member of the press. But no, he’s far too busy calling Kimberley Strassel a ‘sycophant’ and claiming this sort of thing is routine.

It’s not.

Look at this …

No coincidence that @realDonaldTrump and sycophants like @KimStrassel are now talking about a routine subpoena for phone records as an “abuse of power” — not only is it gaslighting/projection, but it also reveals their core belief that power wielded by Democrats is illegitimate. https://t.co/JVVUq6dYgl — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 7, 2019

Oh, the irony of someone who is actually gaslighting and projecting accusing others of doing just that. Imagine how absolutely gone someone has to be to NOT see Schiff seriously crossed a line here. Not to mention if the Trump admin ‘snooped’ on a member of the press they’d pound their little chests and cry about his unconstitutional attack on a FREE PRESS.

It’s all so tiresome.

Washington Examiner’s Susan Ferrechio was good enough to set Andrew straight:

Absolutely NOT routine to obtain and publish records of the Republican ranking member – Schiff's political foe – on that committee. https://t.co/YSr7w1X28q — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) December 7, 2019

But he tried again.

Except you and I both know he didn’t “obtain and publish records of the Republican ranking member.” We both know the records obtained were those of Rudy Giuliani & Lev Parnas, neither of whom is the Republican ranking member on HPSCI. https://t.co/e1VpisdmqH — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 7, 2019

‘We both know I hate Trump so I’m ok with whatever Schiff has to do to get rid of him.’

There, fixed it for Andy. Gotta keep him honest, ya’ know.

Susan continued.

Yes, he most certainly did "obtain and publish records of the Republican ranking member." He got them in the meta-data from Parnas and Giuliani. And he published them!! And he has more – much more, including meta-data of journalists. Truly unprecedented. https://t.co/vJ3BAlIP2R — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) December 7, 2019

And truly terrifying.

But you know, orange man bad or something.

