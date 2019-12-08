The long-awaited FISA report will be making its appearance on Monday and Svetlana Lokhova was good enough to put together a ‘guide’ of sorts so the everyday person will have some idea of what’s actually going on here.

And from reading this, if she’s even remotely correct, this isn’t going to go well for our friends in the FBI.

Take a look.

Svetlana’s guide to FISA Report. The long delayed report is finally out tomorrow. The contents will excite, frustrate and enrage in equal measure. The good news is once it is out of the way the real action can start. [THREAD] — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

The real action can start.

It’s about damn time.

The origins of this report are the tense stand off between then Chair of House Intel Committee Nunes and acting AG Rod Rosenstein. Nunes wanted to see the Halper papers. The IC were never going to let him. This investigation and report are the compromise. /2 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

Compromise.

Good way of describing this whole mess.

The scope was narrow to avoid revealing the toxic nature of Halper’s work. The report took so long because it was hoped the scandal would go away before it was completed. The scandal just grew. Halper’s dubious intelligence is a key component of the invasive FISA applications. /3 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

The scope was to avoid revealing the toxic nature of the Deep State and the Obama administration.

Yup.

Halper lures Page to the Cambridge (England) on July 11-12, 2016. Page appears in the Steele Dossier with false "intelligence" about secret Kremlin meetings on July 19, 2016. Halper's fingerprints all over that. First FISA on Page is based on this false information. /4 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

This is nuts, guys.

Halper had frequent contact with Page for months starting in July 2016 thru 2017. Contact intensified around time of each FISA renewal. The contact ended with the lapse of the final FISA. Yes, that’s right surveillance on Trump's team continued long after the election. /5 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

Remember there was no collusion. The eavesdropping found nothing.

Instead Halper found exculpatory evidence of innocence. That evidence was kept from the Court. /6 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

There was no collusion.

There was no quid pro quo.

There was no bribery.

Keep all of this in mind as the report drops and the impeachment nonsense continues. Democrats are trying to con the entire country because they never thought Hillary would lose and now they’ve got to cover their backsides.

Just spitballin’.

While Steele’s nonsense captures the headlines because it ties Comey up in knots, the crimes stem from Halper. His whole suite of intelligence on Flynn, Trump etc was just lies. /7 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

Lies.

Shocker.

The FBI will claim they were duped. But anyone with half a brain and access to Google knows Halper is a wrong un. /8 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

But Horowitz is an auditor. His work is dull. The focus is finding breaches of procedures and individuals ignoring internal rules. Yawn. His job is to protect the IC so think HR dept of large corporation. So we are going to see criticism of individuals not the organizations. /9 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

The fun will start when Horovitz goes to the Senate. Maybe, just maybe, we will get answers. On Monday, I still believe, several of the pantomime villains will get roasted. But this is just the beginning not the end. /10 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 8, 2019

Pop that popcorn now, folks.

