Earlier this week, Bloomberg admitted Bloomberg News would avoid investigating Democrats even if his employees disapproved. Hey, at least he’s being honest, right? CNN continues to pretend they’re somehow unbiased and honest …

Brit Hume put Bloomberg’s decision into perspective (as he so often does with most things):

This would be regrettable but understandable if Bloomberg had shut off investigative reporting for all candidates of both parties. But shielding the Dems and continuing to pursue Trump is indefensible. https://t.co/SmYzjkfzU9 — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 7, 2019

At least then it would be a bipartisan effort to avoid conflict of interest …

And if you look at Brit’s tweet, he wasn’t really saying anything controversial or snarky, just pointing out why this is a huge mistake on steroids.

That didn’t stop the trolls from screaming about Fox News though:

Brit and others at Fox News are well aware of these constraints…Fox News only rewards those who go hard at dems — AA (@adoom1979) December 7, 2019

Rarely does Brit interact with the trolls but when he does, it’s so good.

That’s an interesting comment in the wake of our gavel to gavel coverage of the Democrat-led House impeachment hearings. https://t.co/VlNOxW0Pj6 — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 7, 2019

Gavel-to-gavel coverage.

That is EXACTLY what we’re seeing.

Notice he didn’t even have to say, ‘Sit down’.

The phone call was so innocuous that to consider it an impeachable shows how low and fallacious the Democrats. It’s an elephant gun on an ant. Political absurdity, harmful to what America is supposed to be. Now you know. — Joseph Geshel (@joegeshel) December 8, 2019

We’ve known all along …

That's almost comical. Sadly, if the Democrats new vision of admissible and factual evidence is endorsed, this nation will be destroyed from within. This statement from someone who didn't vote for Trump. — Dominic Leech (@irishbear63) December 7, 2019

That’s the exact reason it’s Christmas season and I can watch Christmas movies instead of the dreadful agonizing wall to wall coverage. — Gabrielle (@DGCBcardiac96) December 7, 2019

This sounds like a lovely idea.

Brit, we all know that the Dems do not care if their pronouncements are true, they just say it because they want it to be! Their mistake is they cry “wolf” so much fewer and fewer are listening. — Theodore C (@Hooah243) December 7, 2019

It’s just becoming noise …

Related:

MUH Constitution! Actor John Hertzler OUTRAGED his wife suspended for calling Candace Owens an idiot and skank

FBI will claim they were duped (they weren’t): Svetlana Lokhova’s guide to the FISA report thread is one HELLUVA read

Byron York uses Laurence Tribe’s tweet about Trump’s ‘obscene orgy of greed and evil’ to make impeachment look even WORSE