Marianne Williamson seems to think Trump pardoned Charles Manson.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little … it’s pretty damn funny.

But from what we can tell she was totally serious.

The irony of her tweeting out a dog whistle while babbling about dog whistles of the very worst possible kind; spreading a lie like this is itself a pretty problematic dog whistle because you KNOW anyone on the Left who saw this will run with it.

TRUMP PARDONED MANSON. WE KNEW HE WAS EVIL! IMPEACH IMPEACH!

She even doubled down when someone couldn’t believe it …

Yep.

Really?

Marianne, c’mon.

Is it? We’re not so sure.

If it was a joke why did she delete it? Our guess is she saw some other yahoo make this claim as a joke and didn’t realize it WAS a joke and saw it as an opportunity to clutch pearls over Trump.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

See?! They’ll take it and run with it.

You know what? We’re not sure.

Ha!

