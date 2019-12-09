Marianne Williamson seems to think Trump pardoned Charles Manson.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little … it’s pretty damn funny.

But from what we can tell she was totally serious.

This never happened. Williamson just tweeted this. This is a woman who gets furious when she’s told that she’s unserious and not prepared to run. pic.twitter.com/3uC8Nqfidj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 9, 2019

The irony of her tweeting out a dog whistle while babbling about dog whistles of the very worst possible kind; spreading a lie like this is itself a pretty problematic dog whistle because you KNOW anyone on the Left who saw this will run with it.

TRUMP PARDONED MANSON. WE KNEW HE WAS EVIL! IMPEACH IMPEACH!

She even doubled down when someone couldn’t believe it …

Yep.

Really?

Marianne, c’mon.

The insane drama these 4 years are turning out to be even more immature than it was in high school. — Aneeka (@HoldingOn8) December 9, 2019

It’s a joke — mark jager (@markjager11) December 9, 2019

Is it? We’re not so sure.

If it was a joke why did she delete it? Our guess is she saw some other yahoo make this claim as a joke and didn’t realize it WAS a joke and saw it as an opportunity to clutch pearls over Trump.

Nadler will include this as an article of impeachment. — Jeff Zucker's Eunuch (@ZuckersEunuch) December 9, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I erroneously tweeted that President Trump had posthumously pardoned Charles Manson. Glad To have been wrong. LMAO ok Marianne! — Eric B. (@EJOnEverything) December 9, 2019

See?! They’ll take it and run with it.

Seriously though. I read this earlier and thought for sure she had lost her mind. — Carolyn Hoyt (@CarolynHoyt) December 9, 2019

She’s still running? 🙄 — Jamie (@JAMROCK_23) December 9, 2019

You know what? We’re not sure.

Ha!

