Alyssa Milano asked her MILLIONS of followers if there were any specialists out there who could help her figure out why she had such a bad panic attack.

And the timing of her attack seemed a little … personal to share on Twitter.

I had a bad panic attack last night. Any specialists out there know why my anxiety is so much worse right after my period? Which hormone is depleted? #Anxiety — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 8, 2019

TMI, Alyssa. Seriously.

She could have asked if anyone knew about hormones impacting anxiety or something … anything. Kristy Swanson though was good enough to help Alyssa figure out what’s really going on:

You are premenopausal with unbearably high levels of TDS. Best of luck. https://t.co/0rFryvzwsP — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) December 9, 2019

In other words you’re getting old and Trump is driving you bonkers.

Ouch.

Accurate, but ouch.

This is over sharing to an extreme. Alyssa, some things are personal and don't need to be shared. Try it. Sincerely,

EVERYONE. — D Standish (@DStandish2) December 9, 2019

Yeah, there are things we need never know about, and Alyssa’s ‘cycle’ is one of them.

Doesn’t that look peaceful, Alyssa?

I’m ded. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 9, 2019

I hear moving to another country is a good remedy for TDS. — MJ's Lair (@mjrod) December 9, 2019

True story.

Good Lord, must we know this from her? Geez. — Randall Phillips (@RandallCRP216) December 9, 2019

It's really, really unhealthy to push so much negativity day after day. Especially after 40. She's miserable due to her own lifestyle and choices. — BlondeAmericanChick (@PonyGirl_04) December 9, 2019

She is a total drama queen. Trying to be relatable — Lorraine (@irises6371) December 9, 2019

If only this were real.

The “best of luck” was the icing here. pic.twitter.com/TbzloCwoun — Voluntary Zis (@TheVoluntaryZis) December 9, 2019

Literally just laughed out loud at your reply 🤣😂 But who puts that out there to begin with??? #crazy — Brandi Morgan (@BakerBlondi) December 9, 2019

Someone desperate for attention, that’s who.

