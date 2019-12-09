Alyssa Milano asked her MILLIONS of followers if there were any specialists out there who could help her figure out why she had such a bad panic attack.

And the timing of her attack seemed a little … personal to share on Twitter.

TMI, Alyssa. Seriously.

She could have asked if anyone knew about hormones impacting anxiety or something … anything. Kristy Swanson though was good enough to help Alyssa figure out what’s really going on:

In other words you’re getting old and Trump is driving you bonkers.

Ouch.

Accurate, but ouch.

Yeah, there are things we need never know about, and Alyssa’s ‘cycle’ is one of them.

Doesn’t that look peaceful, Alyssa?

True story.

If only this were real.

Someone desperate for attention, that’s who.

