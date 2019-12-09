Awww the mainstream media, always doing their part to remind us who they really are.

Especially the Washington Post … you know, the outlet that told America during this year’s Super Bowl that democracy dies in darkness? Guess they’d know.

Look at these headlines.

So basically anyone who disagrees with WaPo is a Russian asset.

Does that make us a Russian asset?

It’s so hard to keep track these days.

You’re a Russian asset and you’re a Russia asset … WE’RE ALL RUSSIAN ASSETS.

Even people who aren’t pro-Trump are starting to figure out how ridiculous the media have become.

This is actually how democracy dies, WaPo.

Just sayin’.

 

