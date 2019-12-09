Awww the mainstream media, always doing their part to remind us who they really are.

Especially the Washington Post … you know, the outlet that told America during this year’s Super Bowl that democracy dies in darkness? Guess they’d know.

Look at these headlines.

The Washington Post Opinion page: If you don't agree with us, you must be a Russian asset pic.twitter.com/AZSeyySOlM — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 8, 2019

So basically anyone who disagrees with WaPo is a Russian asset.

Does that make us a Russian asset?

It’s so hard to keep track these days.

Spoken like a true Russian asset. Poor WaPo. — Bill Wilson (@OPM4everNot) December 9, 2019

What comes after parody? — James C. King 💯% 🦁 (@Fils_d_Artemis) December 9, 2019

Or they’re a Russian asset. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) December 9, 2019

You’re a Russian asset and you’re a Russia asset … WE’RE ALL RUSSIAN ASSETS.

It's nice that Trump made Democrats realize the existence of Russia. Welcome to the party. We have been here for 30 years. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) December 8, 2019

Desperation time at the Washington Post. Sad to see a once respected newspaper flush themselves down the toilet. — Marilynn Slade (@MarilynnSlade) December 9, 2019

Oh those are the Russianest assets are you kidding — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 9, 2019

I don’t like Trump at all, but can’t reasonable people acknowledge what an absolute joke The Washington Post has become? Can most people not see the severe shortcomings of both sides? — NotVinnyCerrato (@95hoo) December 9, 2019

Even people who aren’t pro-Trump are starting to figure out how ridiculous the media have become.

This is actually how democracy dies, WaPo.

Just sayin’.

