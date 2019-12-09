The IG report must be bad news for the Left because the media is already trying to get out in front of it claiming the report was about whether or not the FBI was allowed to investigate the Trump campaign.

This is BS.

Total BS.

So much BS in fact a large bull would walk past this amount of BS and say, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of BS.’

Kimberley Strassel isn’t having any of it:

1) Don't lose focus. Democrats and media scribes want to now claim IG report is about whether FBI was allowed to investigate Trump campaign. That's a straw man. FBI has sweeping powers to investigate; nobody has ever denied that. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 9, 2019

Don’t lose focus.

No joke.

It’s easy to get distracted with the deliberate distractions.

2) Horowitz was instead asked to investigate whether FBI abused its powers as part of its probe–namely if it abused the FISA process. Was it honest to court about its sources; did it include exculpatory evidence; did it doctor anything? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 9, 2019

Was it an abuse of power?

Not whether or not they had the right to do so, but if they abused that right to do so.

And we’re starting to think that answer is YES, yes they did.

3)If FBI can't even be honest with the FISA court, how can Americans believe it is being honest with the public? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 9, 2019

Bingo.

That’s what has been the most disturbing point in all of this. Granted, that they would do this to a sitting president for political reasons is scary enough, but the fact they would do this to the most powerful man in the free world is terrifying. What’s to stop them from doing this to normal, everyday people?

Need a poll asking Americans if "They trust the FBI" — Terry Micklos (@tailpipe72) December 9, 2019

We’re going to guess the answer would overwhelmingly be NO.

FBI – Federal Bureau of Incompetence — ehhD98 (@ehh_d98) December 9, 2019

Sounds legit.

