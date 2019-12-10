Ari Fleischer has one simple question for James Comey that we’re pretty sure he won’t be answering anytime soon.

I have a simple question for @Comey: Did the FBI violate Carter Page's civil rights? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 10, 2019

Fair question considering the IG report detailed numerous errors that in some way impacted Page. They’re so busy pretending the report somehow vindicated the Bureau they’re not seeing the damage the report actually did to them in the eyes of the American people. Well, the American people who aren’t in a constant state of rage, frothing at the mouth and demanding Trump be impeached because he had two scoops of ice cream or may have had larger salt and pepper shakers than others at a dinner.

Don’t make that face, we’re not even making that up.

They’ve been trying to impeach the guy since he took office.

The FBI never violates people's civil rights. Just ask the FBI. They'll tell you themselves. — Keith 🎅🎅🎅 Burton (@bbeekk321) December 10, 2019

But of course.

Look at facts. Some people couldn't be asked questions regarding anything classified because clearances stripped. Some couldn't be compelled to interview-wasn't law investigation.

IG Report is based on what the IG "knew." it's basically Swiss cheese. Durham won't have same prob. — WTF___Over (@WTF___Over) December 10, 2019

Just because they didn’t find an email saying, ‘LET’S GET TRUMP,’ doesn’t mean the intent wasn’t there.

He's too busy spinning like a whirling dervish to answer. And the problem is he actually believes himself to be not only a good guy but the best guy. — VolinAsheville (@spckahuna) December 10, 2019

Comey thinks he’s a tree or something. Any minute now he’ll post some strange photo of himself with an obscure quote that will confuse the Hell out of everybody on Twitter.

Hopefully for him, Page will be getting himself a really good lawyer to ask that exact question. — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ Fʟᴇᴛᴄʜᴇʀ (Ciucc to the nooch) (@RealGuitarDood) December 10, 2019

Don’t hold your breath for an answer…. — Daniel (@Tuczinski) December 10, 2019

We’re not.

Unfortunately.

