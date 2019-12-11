The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross is really looking forward to IG Michael Horowitz’s testimony getting the same breathless media treatment that the rest of the impeachment circus received:

For what it’s worth, CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey is actually pretty proud of her podcasting work. On the Mueller investigation, that is:

The Horowitz Podcast should be something else!

Not so fast.

Evidently, her bosses at CNN agree:

We don’t know, Susan. Sounds like at least some of what Horowitz has to say is significant:

But Susan Hennessey and CNN evidently don’t think any of that’s worth covering. Weird! Must not be Real News, Mr. President.

This gal … what a piece of work.

