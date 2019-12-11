The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross is really looking forward to IG Michael Horowitz’s testimony getting the same breathless media treatment that the rest of the impeachment circus received:

So when is WaPo turning the Horowitz report into an audio book, comic book, coloring book, or whatever it was they did with the Mueller report? — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 11, 2019

Probably after @benjaminwittes and @Susan_Hennessey do a 17-part podcast in which they read in hushed tones from the IG report. https://t.co/JFgBNO92H9 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 11, 2019

For what it’s worth, CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey is actually pretty proud of her podcasting work. On the Mueller investigation, that is:

Our Mueller Podcast is only 15 parts if you don't count the bonus episodes! You can listen here: https://t.co/FmCla52pjK Of particular interest today might be Ep.5, which breaks down what Mueller found about Carter Page & the origins of the investigation: https://t.co/ppltBwflJm https://t.co/fbgl6oxwC3 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Fine. Looking forward to your *15-part* podcast about the Horowitz report! https://t.co/d5MOnL8x65 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 11, 2019

I don’t think the IG findings are significant enough to justify the work of a podcast. (Maybe if we do something on FISA generally in the future). The investigations was properly predicated. The FBI officials were telling the truth. Woods procedures weren’t followed. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Evidently, her bosses at CNN agree:

CNN Ignores Opening Statements in Senate Judiciary Hearing on IG Reporthttps://t.co/oNp4unv22d — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 11, 2019

Currently — Fox: IG hearing MSNBC: IG hearing CNN: Anonymous sources claim POTUS is ‘privately agitated’ by impeachment. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 11, 2019

Give me a break. The second Democrat Sen Dianne Feinstein starts her opening statement, MSNBC cuts back in to cover after dropping coverage of @LindseyGrahamSC's opening statement. CNN hasn't aired a second of it. MSNBC & CNN gave Nadler & Schiff all the time they wanted. pic.twitter.com/XYrpoWKwlN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 11, 2019

Fox News is running the IG hearing uninterrupted, MSNBC talked over Lindsey Graham's opening statement but went quiet as soon as Dianne Feinstein started speaking, and CNN is running commercials after airing impeachment hearings non-stop for two months. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 11, 2019

CNN is not taking the Senate Horowitz hearing live. Unbelievable. A perfect example of how bias works. It’s not just what they cover. It’s what they don’t cover. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 11, 2019

CNN, after covering weeks of opening statements by Adam Schiff (D) and Jerry Nadler (D), doesn’t cover the opening statement of Lindsey Graham (R) at the Horowitz hearing. I can’t figure out what the difference is. Unless it has something to do with the item in parentheses. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 11, 2019

We don’t know, Susan. Sounds like at least some of what Horowitz has to say is significant:

READ: DOJ Inspector General Horowitz’s opening statement says Steele’s garbage dossier was central to the FISA process, details the 17 big flaws & concealments in the FBI & DOJ FISA filings targeting Carter Page, & criticizes the “entire chain of command.”https://t.co/h1VCtJJPD3 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 11, 2019

Horowitz: "We were surprised to learn" that confidential human sources were used against members of a major party presidential campaign without approval of DOJ lawyers. — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) December 11, 2019

Horowitz has made very clear today that there is almost nothing to be proud of here: “I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this FISA." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 11, 2019

If you’d like to undertake a similar project based on it though then I’m happy to share what we learned about how to produce it. I’ll even be interviewed as a guest if you’d like! — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Lawfare Blog editor who spent THREE YEARS relentlessly pimping the Trump/Russia Collusion Hoax doesn't think Horowitz's FISA Abuse IG report is worth a podcast. https://t.co/H7dz8SKsaJ — No Steele Dossier, No Carter Page FISA Warrant! (@drawandstrike) December 11, 2019

Honestly, who'd do a podcast where the central theme would be "How we got literally everything wrong for three years, and you all were just to to stupid to realize it"?https://t.co/GSiHHgfjFP — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) December 11, 2019

