Media are doing SOOOOO much spinning this week that it’s hard to keep track of what is really happening with the IG report and Horowitz’s testimony. They’re trying so hard to pretend the report somehow vindicated the FBI that the actual facts and information are getting sort of lost.

Which we don’t think is completely by accident; gotta do their part to help the Democrats out ya’ know.

Luckily, Carpe Donktum put together a thread we can all refer to when trying to read through the crazy that not only lays everything out pretty simply but also makes the FBI and Democrats look pretty damn bad.

Enjoy!

Reps: Were the conclusions of this report extremely damaging to the FBI? Horowitz: They certainly were. Reps: Did the FBI repeatedly lie to the FISA court? Horowitz: They repeatedly misled the FISA court intentionally. Reps: Was anyone exonerated? Horowitz: Absolutely not. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

Was anyone exonerated?

Absolutely not.

Womp womp.

Reps: Did the FBI know the Dossier was bogus before the Mueller investigation started? Horowitz: Yes Reps: Did the entire investigation hinge upon the Dossier? Horowitz: Yes they couldn't get a FISA warrant without it. Reps: Did the top brass know? Horowitz: Yes — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

Top brass being Comey? You know, the guy CNN keeps interviewing so he can pretend the report wasn’t totally damning.

Reps: Did some of the people making key decisions hate Trump? Horowitz: Yes Reps: Did they announce before every action that it was because they hated Trump? Horowitz: No they did not Reps: Did people from the FBI wear wires and talk to the Trump campaign? Horowitz: Yes — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

Vindicated.

Tell us another one.

Reps: Did the FBI conduct surveillance on the Trump campaign without their knowledge? Horowitz: Yes Reps: Did the FBI set up meetings and then report on those meetings? Horowitz: Yes Reps: Was this after they knew the Dossier was false? Horowitz: Yes — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

It’s easy to see why media is spinning instead of reporting.

Reps: How do you spell spying Horowitz: F-I-S-A Dems: Did you find any evidence of the FBI announcing that it was going to do something out of political bias? Horowitz: No… Dems: I rest my case, no issues whatsoever. Case dismissed. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That is EXACTLY how it’s been happening, over and over again.

