Who woulda’ thought one tiny memo could have so many errors aka LIES in it?

A thread of false statements from Adam Schiff's "response" FISA memo, from January 2018 Yes, a thread Because there's a ton pic.twitter.com/Y8M6sdL4wT — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019

Wait, Adam Schiff pushed false statements? But he is usually so trustworthy and honest …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, sorry, our sides.

Chamberlain continues:

Wow.

Welp, there it is folks. We know NOW Steele’s raw intelligence DID inform the FBI’s decision to initiate its counterintelligence investigation.

"DOJ made only narrow use of information from Steele's Dossier" FALSE pic.twitter.com/D43w9h6r1k — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019

Big time false.

SO false.

THIS IS UNREAL.

You know what, it’s not.

It’s all too real and predictable.

Schiff had to know this would eventually get out, right? Then again, his supporters are still pretending he somehow proved quid pro quo or bribery soooo … maybe he didn’t care.

They did not tell the court.

This is quite possibly the most obnoxious lie in this whole thing. DOJ made proper use of news coverage? SERIOUSLY?!

Holy crap.

Did we say wow already because WOW.

Expel Adam Schiff from the House. FIN — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019

Preach!

