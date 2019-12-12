Who woulda’ thought one tiny memo could have so many errors aka LIES in it?
A thread of false statements from Adam Schiff's "response" FISA memo, from January 2018
Yes, a thread
Because there's a ton pic.twitter.com/Y8M6sdL4wT
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
Wait, Adam Schiff pushed false statements? But he is usually so trustworthy and honest …
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Oh, sorry, our sides.
Chamberlain continues:
FALSE pic.twitter.com/ZjlaxdM2y2
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
Wow.
Welp, there it is folks. We know NOW Steele’s raw intelligence DID inform the FBI’s decision to initiate its counterintelligence investigation.
"DOJ made only narrow use of information from Steele's Dossier"
FALSE pic.twitter.com/D43w9h6r1k
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
Big time false.
SO false.
FALSE pic.twitter.com/3r76G8RoAo
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
THIS IS UNREAL.
You know what, it’s not.
It’s all too real and predictable.
FALSE pic.twitter.com/cdPgrWLwUa
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
Schiff had to know this would eventually get out, right? Then again, his supporters are still pretending he somehow proved quid pro quo or bribery soooo … maybe he didn’t care.
FALSE pic.twitter.com/BMC60oVp0n
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
They did not tell the court.
FALSE pic.twitter.com/0gPqhQzVSZ
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
This is quite possibly the most obnoxious lie in this whole thing. DOJ made proper use of news coverage? SERIOUSLY?!
Holy crap.
FALSE pic.twitter.com/PK87M6sylh
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
Did we say wow already because WOW.
Expel Adam Schiff from the House.
FIN
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 12, 2019
Preach!
