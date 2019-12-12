Uh-oh … seems there’s some trouble in ‘Pete Buttigieg Land’.

After corrupt Democrat candidate @PeteButtigieg attended a private Wall Street fundraiser in NYC, many are now demanding a refund for their donations. Ask for a refund by emailing your receipt to [email protected]#RefundPete #WallStreetPetepic.twitter.com/V7t3blUaKZ — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) December 12, 2019

Ooooh, so Pete attended a Wall Street fundraiser in New York City and his supporters are now asking for their campaign donations back. It’s honestly surprising they’re surprised their ‘leaders’ take evil money from evil rich people … did they really think ol’ Pete and other Democrats were just sitting around getting checks from hairy-legged cat hoarders who believe cow farts are killing the planet?

Seriously, this is politics, folks.

Grow up.

This #RefundPete over corporate money situation is amazing. Just wait until Democrats meet their Senate candidates who are living off Scrooge McDuck sized pools of corporate money and trying to pretend otherwise. https://t.co/EPeE19Y8vE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 12, 2019

From OpenSecrets.org:

Some of the largest checks, $10,000 each, came from leadership PACs affiliated with Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) both of which receive roughly half of their money from corporate PACs. Top Democrats, like Republicans, fund their leadership PACs partly from PACs representing powerful corporations. One-third of money going to Democratic leadership PACs comes from business PACs associated with corporations, trade associations and other business interests. Four out of the top five most generous corporate PACs to Democratic leadership PACs, Honeywell International ($179,000), Lockheed Martin ($137,000), General Dynamics ($122,000) and Northrop Grumman ($107,000), are major defense contractors.

Soooo … they all take big bucks from big donors.

We’re shocked.

Oh, wait.

Pete’s in trouble though.

Pro-tip: If @petebuttigieg fooled you into thinking he was a progressive at the beginning of his campaign and you donated what he thinks is pocket change, you can ask for a refund by emailing your receipt to [email protected] #RefundPete — Kristen Hill (@KristenAbigail) December 11, 2019

We thought for sure folks would ask for a refund when Pete lied about his black supporters in South Carolina. Dude used stock images from KENYA …

But hey, if this is what it takes for them to eat their own, who are we to stop them?

#RefundPete is trending.

Good times.

Just got my refund from Pete’s campaign. It was just pocket change so he won’t miss it, but I know @ewarren will appreciate it. #RefundPete — Mason Wants to Go to Hogwarts 🧳🐍 (@JamesMase1125) December 12, 2019

Because Warren is super poor and never gets money from wealthy people.

K.

He continued:

I was always a Warren support and all ways will be. This was a donation I had made to see a gay man take the debate stage. Little did I know he was garbage at the time 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mason Wants to Go to Hogwarts 🧳🐍 (@JamesMase1125) December 12, 2019

Maybe donate money based on their ideas and not their sexual persuasion? Just sayin’.

To everyone who wants me to join team Bernie, I detest the man and would rather donate to Biden. Everyone on the yang gang, I think he’s not ready in anyway. But he addressed issues that are important and I respect that. — Mason Wants to Go to Hogwarts 🧳🐍 (@JamesMase1125) December 12, 2019

HA HA HA HA

Admit it, you’re enjoying this is as much as we are.

Honestly, Pete's repeated use of "Buh?" is pretty damn disqualifying on its own. #RefundPete pic.twitter.com/KZkIAfXEVJ — Thinkpiece #27 on the Implications of 'OK Boomer' (@marxsfailson) December 12, 2019

Ironic that #RefundPete is trending, because you know who WON’T get refunds under @PeteButtigieg? The middle class families whose taxes Mayor Pete wants to raise! https://t.co/OiZWMMJ9rS — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) December 12, 2019

I never gave to Pete (thankfully) but I knew he wasn’t it from the moment he told BLM protestors that he wasn’t asking for their vote back in June. Then a week later, he blew off immigration activists at Homestead. I’ll never be duped. Actions speak louder.#RefundPete https://t.co/yCDwyKPVIm — We REALLY FuckStick-ed. 🤡 (@ArmsNdTabletops) December 12, 2019

I'm happy to see #RefundPete trending. He's a bad candidate, and Democrats have no obligation to run bad candidates or support their campaigns. https://t.co/sQI5eXVXit — N.S. Dolkart "overuses" health care (@N_S_Dolkart) December 12, 2019

Us too, Baby Yoda.

Us too.

