Alyssa Milano very publicly pulled her support from Andrew Yang over an allegation of sexual misconduct among his staffers …

Buck stops at the top.

Problem with Alyssa’s statement is the sexual harassment accusation appears not to be true.

Drama queens are gonna drama queen, we guess.

Trending

Alyssa has yet to correct her tweets on the matter, just FYI.

But most of the Yang Gang is just fine with Alyssa not being part of their movement.

Facts? Alyssa doesn’t need any stinkin’ facts.

Not a great look, Alyssa.

Not at all.

 

Related:

HOO-BOY! Pete Buttigieg under SERIOUS fire from the Left for attending Wall Street fundraiser, #RefundPete trends

Take SOOO many seats, ‘Wing Man’: Katie Pavlich shreds Eric Holder over his ‘important (hit) piece’ on AG Barr

We ALMOST feel sorry for her. Almost: Mollie Hemingway triggers Susan Hennessey so badly she melts down in shouty thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAlyssa MilanoAndrew YangTrumpYang Gang