Sean Davis was good enough to remind us all how the Steele dossier really got its start.

Good ol’ Buzzfeed.

This entire story is a lie from top to bottom, yet Buzzfeed still hasn’t retracted it. https://t.co/H32MVQDphM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 12, 2019

Hilarious (and not in a good way) that they haven’t retracted this story even NOW.

Over the past year, BuzzFeed cleared out virtually its entire international reporting staff, with one exception: they held onto and promoted the Trump-Russia “reporters” who published false information again and again. https://t.co/rfK9EngDk5 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 12, 2019

Fact check: Buzzfeed reporters published the Steele dossier, which has proven to be truthful and factual. https://t.co/YZqnP6CHdG — Michelle Jones (@Michelle_RJones) December 12, 2019

Imagine defending Buzzfeed.

Imagine defending the Steele dossier.

Fact check … really? REALLY?!

The only thing factual and/or truthful about the Steele dossier is the guy who wrote the thing is named Steele. The rest is a hodgepodge of gossip and second-hand nonsense that even Horowitz has said was basically a dumpster fire of stupid.

Yikes.

Right?

Okay, I'll play this game. What in the dossier has been proven correct? Don't give me the prove a negative line of logic. Please cite info the dossier (that was not already public, like Carter Page traveling to Moscow) that has been corroborated. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 12, 2019

*crickets*

Instead she tweeted this.

It is quite an honor to be attacked by MAGAts. — Michelle Jones (@Michelle_RJones) December 12, 2019

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make that face … heh.

We see a whole lotta ratio on her tweet but not a lot of ‘MAGAts’.

Fact check: your tweet is a cry for help. — Physics Geek, Time's Person of the Year (2006) (@physicsgeek) December 12, 2019

Whut? — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) December 12, 2019

Show your work please. — ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) December 12, 2019

Is today Opposite Day? — DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) December 12, 2019

I can’t tell, is this parody — Preston Moritz (@ptmoritz) December 12, 2019

“News editor.” Great journalisming, guys. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) December 12, 2019

Typical.

Seriously? Ignorance is bliss, eh? — Jen 🇨🇦 (@JenOakville) December 12, 2019

lmao — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 12, 2019

Go home, girl, you’re drunk. — Vikie E Schwartz (@TexasVikie) December 12, 2019

FYI, there’s a guy named “Horowitz,” and he published a report. You might wanna look into it, so you don’t embarrass yourself like this again. — Eric Ciaramella Spartacus, #AntiRa (@DARogers2010) December 12, 2019

She might want to fact-check her fact-check … just sain’.

Related:

There’s a TON: Will Chamberlain puts together thread of false statements from Schiff’s ‘FISA response memo’ and HOLY crap

Better off WITHOUT her! Alyssa Milano dragged by #YangGang for very publicly pulling support from Yang over false accusation

Take SOOO many seats, ‘Wing Man’: Katie Pavlich shreds Eric Holder over his ‘important (hit) piece’ on AG Barr