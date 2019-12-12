Sean Davis was good enough to remind us all how the Steele dossier really got its start.
Good ol’ Buzzfeed.
This entire story is a lie from top to bottom, yet Buzzfeed still hasn’t retracted it. https://t.co/H32MVQDphM
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 12, 2019
Hilarious (and not in a good way) that they haven’t retracted this story even NOW.
Over the past year, BuzzFeed cleared out virtually its entire international reporting staff, with one exception: they held onto and promoted the Trump-Russia “reporters” who published false information again and again. https://t.co/rfK9EngDk5
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 12, 2019
Fact check: Buzzfeed reporters published the Steele dossier, which has proven to be truthful and factual. https://t.co/YZqnP6CHdG
— Michelle Jones (@Michelle_RJones) December 12, 2019
Imagine defending Buzzfeed.
Imagine defending the Steele dossier.
Fact check … really? REALLY?!
The only thing factual and/or truthful about the Steele dossier is the guy who wrote the thing is named Steele. The rest is a hodgepodge of gossip and second-hand nonsense that even Horowitz has said was basically a dumpster fire of stupid.
Yikes.
Stop 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/ALiNcLgiL0
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 12, 2019
Right?
Okay, I'll play this game. What in the dossier has been proven correct? Don't give me the prove a negative line of logic. Please cite info the dossier (that was not already public, like Carter Page traveling to Moscow) that has been corroborated.
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 12, 2019
*crickets*
Instead she tweeted this.
It is quite an honor to be attacked by MAGAts.
— Michelle Jones (@Michelle_RJones) December 12, 2019
Don’t make that face.
Ok, make that face … heh.
We see a whole lotta ratio on her tweet but not a lot of ‘MAGAts’.
Fact check: your tweet is a cry for help.
— Physics Geek, Time's Person of the Year (2006) (@physicsgeek) December 12, 2019
Whut?
— Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) December 12, 2019
Show your work please.
— ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) December 12, 2019
Is today Opposite Day?
— DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) December 12, 2019
I can’t tell, is this parody
— Preston Moritz (@ptmoritz) December 12, 2019
“News editor.”
Great journalisming, guys.
— dubs (@mrbigdubya) December 12, 2019
Typical.
— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 12, 2019
— baBOOM (@BigRedDRUHMyo) December 12, 2019
Seriously? Ignorance is bliss, eh?
— Jen 🇨🇦 (@JenOakville) December 12, 2019
lmao
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 12, 2019
Go home, girl, you’re drunk.
— Vikie E Schwartz (@TexasVikie) December 12, 2019
— Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) December 12, 2019
— Noah (@reeb1011) December 12, 2019
FYI, there’s a guy named “Horowitz,” and he published a report. You might wanna look into it, so you don’t embarrass yourself like this again.
— Eric Ciaramella Spartacus, #AntiRa (@DARogers2010) December 12, 2019
She might want to fact-check her fact-check … just sain’.
Related:
