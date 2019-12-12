What started out as some sort of alleged ‘vindication’ for the FBI has turned into a total sh**storm for Adam Schiff. The IG report was first touted as some great exoneration for the FBI because it could not prove political bias in the investigation HOWEVER what it did prove has been very problematic for ol’ Schiff For Brains and the media.

Schiff went out of his way to knowingly impugn (big word, right?!) Nunes with a knowingly false memo.

Phil Kerpen explained it far better than this editor can:

Someone should file an ethics complaint against Schiff for impugning Nunes with his knowingly false memo. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 12, 2019

This, all day.^

Nunes discovered the egregious FBI misconduct that underlay the entire Russia hoax and when he exposed it he was smeared and maligned and subject to a vexatious ethics investigation. And Schiff orchestrated the hit, knowing Nunes was telling the truth. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 12, 2019

Damn, Schiff really is a horrible person.

Not even saying that as a biased writer who leans right … dude is just awful.

Hey! We covered Will’s thread too … if you want to see just how badly Schiff lied in the actual memo you can check it out here.

Here's the worst part. Nunes told the truth and Schiff lied and Nunes was punished IN A REPUBLICAN HOUSE. The speaker was not Nancy Pelosi. It was Paul Ryan. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 12, 2019

It was Paul Ryan.

Wow.

We’d forgotten that.

That is the worst part. Well, Schiff’s freakishly bugged out eyes are really the worst part but this is pretty bad as well.

The list of ethics complaints that should be filed against Adam Schiff is as long as my arm. — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) December 12, 2019

True story.

Schiff should also be hit with an ethics complaint for his egregious 'made-up' Trump/Zelensky phone call transcript and lying about his contact with the "whistle blower" he is so anxious to protect. — L. Dealy (@mairnealachdha) December 12, 2019

This is the guy who also tried to get naked photos of the president … he’s dirty.

One for every lie he tells & has told & continues to tell to his fellow members of Congress and the American people. 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Kathleen Kelly (@Kat022916) December 12, 2019

WHOA, that would be a lot of complaints.

Heh.

