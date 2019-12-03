Mollie Hemingway was good enough to share a ‘fun reminder’ about ol’ Jerry ‘the Angry Gnome’ Nadler that casts a whole new light on the Democrats’ impeachment circus.

Don’t let any of them try and tell you this is actually about a 2019 phone call with Ukraine, seriously.

Fun reminder that Jerry Nadler revealed his impeachment plans (for both Kavanaugh and Trump!) in my presence on the Amtrak from NY to DC the morning after Election Day in 2018. For those who think this is about a 2019 phone call w/ Ukraine or something…. https://t.co/IS4kRnXH71 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 3, 2019

What a cocky mofo, right? And seriously, what is it with those pants?! Dude, buy some new ones.

From The Federalist:

In post-election chats with various callers while riding the Acela train from New York to Washington, Nadler gave advice to a newly elected representative and discussed potential 2020 Democratic presidential nominees with another. He also lamented identity politics and the thriving economy and worried about Democrats losing working-class voters while gaining elite former Republicans and suburban women.

Keep going …

The two discussed two routes for investigating new Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. The first is to go after the FBI for how they handled the investigation into unsubstantiated claims he sexually assaulted women. “They didn’t even do a half-ass job,” he said. “They didn’t interview 30 witnesses who said ‘Interview me! I’ve got a lot to say!’” he said, while mimicking people waving their hands to be called on. His other plan is to go after Kavanaugh because “there’s a real indication that Kavanaugh committed perjury.” He claimed that The Atlantic published an article about the allegations of a third woman. Then he claimed that when Kavanaugh was “asked at a committee hearing under oath when he first heard of the subject, he said, ‘When I’d heard of the Atlantic article.’ But there is an email chain apparently dating from well before that from him about ‘How can we deal with this?’” Nadler told the caller.

But you know, Nadler is doing his Constitutional duty and stuff.

So what are they really hiding? Why do they need to get Trump out? Can’t really be about power…must be other stuff they are afraid someone like Trump would expose. — sandy (@sgalicastro) December 3, 2019

Repubs. should loop that video of Nadler of screaming about how corrupt the impeachment process for Clinton was somehow in the hearing today — Terry Micklos (@tailpipe72) December 3, 2019

We imagine Rep. Doug Collins will keep Jer’ on his toes.

I remember reading this at the time. It’s pretty bold and remarkable that there is no attempt to even hide their sabotaging agenda. Much worse than just “sore losers” — Kevin Chandler (@kpchandler74) December 3, 2019

They know their base either doesn’t know any better or doesn’t care. Probably a little bit of both, and let’s be honest, that’s by design.

Why is this not getting more traction? — I'm Darren Yancy, but Jack Dorsey is a fascist (@dgyancy65) December 3, 2019

Because orange man bad, duh.

