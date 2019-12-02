Wait … Kamala Harris is still in the presidential race? Gosh, we thought she’d dropped out.

Heh.

Ok, maybe we were just hoping she would finally get a clue and call it good because to be honest this is just getting painful. One of the main complaints about Harris from the Left has been the fact that she is nothing more than a glorified cop, so why she thought pushing her career as a prosecutor would somehow work we’ll never know.

And predator, really? Hrm.

I took on the big banks that preyed on people. I took on for-profit colleges that preyed on students. I took on transnational criminal organizations that preyed on women and children. I know how to prosecute predators, and we have one living in the White House. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 2, 2019

Guess how this went over.

You’ll never be President pic.twitter.com/MXh2jAQ2nx — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) December 2, 2019

Never.

Because you know, Democrats aren’t ready for a black woman to be president. Kamala even said so.

Does that include the 1,500+ people you locked up for possessing marijuana? What about the DNA evidence you blocked that would have freed a man on death row? — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) December 2, 2019

Oof.

You took on thousands of young black men that smoked weed and locked them away in the slammer after supposedly smoking a bong and listening to Tupac two years before his music existed. You're surely a special find, a new kind of politician whose lies are transparent as crystal. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) December 2, 2019

When you tell the truth you don’t have to ‘remember’ it.

Girl, Stop. It's over🙄 — miz justice (@msjustice2) December 2, 2019

What she said.

How many out of court, off the record payments did you receive along the way though. — Christopher M Morrison (@Armynavyvet702) December 2, 2019

you took on helpless parents whose kids didnt get to school on time — and another thing (@hangoutlimiter) December 2, 2019

That line is getting old — Maddy perez (@Maddyperez1994) December 2, 2019

Don’t forget to mention how many parents you prosecuted as well. — Tek (@Tek_Wolf_) December 2, 2019

You took on the women and children too though, right? — tee thirty four (@TeeThirtyFour) December 2, 2019

How many bankers did you send to jail? I'd like names. — Falafel & Jethro (@jethromackellan) December 2, 2019

Even Democrats are calling her out.

We know, but we need a president not a cop. — David Butler (@DvdButler) December 2, 2019

She.

Is.

In.

Trouble.

