When something is done in bad faith it means with the intent to deceive.

Huh. That sounds a lot like what the Democrats have been trying to do with this whole impeachment sham. No wonder Byron York described these hearings in that way.

From the Washington Examiner:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are trying to remove President Trump from office “prayerfully,” “sadly,” and “with a heavy heart.” In fact, as anyone who has been watching knows, many Democrats have been itching to impeach Trump since the day he took office. The fact that they have long wanted to impeach the president suggests those Democrats view the Trump-Ukraine matter as just the latest, and perhaps the best, chance to get the president. And that calls into question their good faith in claiming that, despite deep reluctance, they must impeach now — right this minute — because it is their solemn constitutional duty.

It’s an impeachment looking for a crime.

Yup.

Pelosi says Democrats are trying to remove Trump 'prayerfully' and 'sadly' and 'with a heavy heart.' In fact, anyone watching knows many Dems have been itching to impeach Trump since day he took office. https://t.co/UNuHLIuQg2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Prayerfully and sadly with a heavy heart.

They are so full of crap.

Fact that many Dems have long wanted to impeach Trump, and see Ukraine as just latest chance to get him, calls into question their good faith in claim that, despite reluctance, they must impeach this very minute because it is solemn constitutional duty. https://t.co/8Bgjhlsqyy — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Some Democratic lawmakers have been writing articles of impeachment since 2017. Proposed to remove Trump for Charlottesville, for travel ban, for attacking NFL, emoluments, Russia, more. https://t.co/OsLjOg9w8Z https://t.co/wQ0iW6Oixx — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

They wanted to impeach him over the NFL kneeling … HA HA HA HA.

We’d forgotten about that.

Wow.

Many Dems wanted to impeach Trump from get-go. Frustrated by not getting it done, jumped on last, best hope: Ukraine. Taking shortcuts to ensure preferred result, racing to beat political deadline. Insist they are acting reluctantly, with great sorrow. https://t.co/BgGaGzbI7j — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Great sorrow.

IT’S THEIR DUTY THEY CAN’T HELP IT.

Ugh, so embarrassing.

And it just gets worse.

Pelosi, Schiff cutting corners in rush to impeach. Didn't call for special prosecutor a la Nixon-Clinton-Mueller. Decided to do investigation themselves. Easier to ensure desired result. 1/5 https://t.co/6liPuPBFRm — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Easier to make sure only certain questions are asked and answered.

Didn't subpoena Bolton. Wanted to avoid 'rope-a-dope.' Possibilities: 1) Afraid they would lose. 2) Afraid if won Bolton wouldn't give them what they want. 3) In too much of a hurry. 2/5 https://t.co/IiRUA5TOat — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

It’s just a disaster.

Now rushing case to Judiciary Committee. Intel revealing report, giving lawmakers all of 24 to assess, evaluate. Racing to beat political deadline of Democratic primaries. 3/5 https://t.co/IiRUA5TOat — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Rush to impeachment, shortcuts on Ukraine after wanting to impeach for years, call into question Dem good faith in claiming they are acting reluctantly, with great sorry, because it is their solemn constitutional duty. 4/5 https://t.co/IiRUA5TOat — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

Dems impeaching in bad faith … shocker.

