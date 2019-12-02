When something is done in bad faith it means with the intent to deceive.

Huh. That sounds a lot like what the Democrats have been trying to do with this whole impeachment sham. No wonder Byron York described these hearings in that way.

From the Washington Examiner:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are trying to remove President Trump from office “prayerfully,” “sadly,” and “with a heavy heart.” In fact, as anyone who has been watching knows, many Democrats have been itching to impeach Trump since the day he took office.

The fact that they have long wanted to impeach the president suggests those Democrats view the Trump-Ukraine matter as just the latest, and perhaps the best, chance to get the president. And that calls into question their good faith in claiming that, despite deep reluctance, they must impeach now — right this minute — because it is their solemn constitutional duty.

It’s an impeachment looking for a crime.

Yup.

Prayerfully and sadly with a heavy heart.

They are so full of crap.

They wanted to impeach him over the NFL kneeling … HA HA HA HA.

We’d forgotten about that.

Wow.

Great sorrow.

IT’S THEIR DUTY THEY CAN’T HELP IT.

Ugh, so embarrassing.

And it just gets worse.

Easier to make sure only certain questions are asked and answered.

It’s just a disaster.

Dems impeaching in bad faith … shocker.

