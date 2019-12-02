Seems Lisa Page has not done herself any favors by suddenly breaking her silence to claim she is somehow a victim in all of this mess. Just when we think the Russia collusion nonsense can’t get any dumber something like this pops up and we’re left with a reminder that things can ALWAYS get dumber.

Especially when it’s the government.

Not only does Lisa claim she’s the victim, but that the conveniently timed IG report will somehow exonerate her. There’s just one little problem with both of her claims …

Many note Lisa Page has decided to talk on eve of IG report release. True. But IG has already written (in 2018) that Page & Strzok caused damage that 'goes to the heart of the FBI's reputation for neutral factfinding and political independence.' https://t.co/8BjabXS5vp pic.twitter.com/7MomA18Shp — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 2, 2019

‘Page and Strzok caused damage that goes to the heart of the FBI’s reputation for neutral fact-finding and political independence.’

Huh, that doesn’t sound ‘innocent’ to us but hey, we’re not experts or anything. And gosh, those texts about an insurance policy and Trump seem sort of disconcerting… yeah?

FBI agents that openly hate us to Investigate us?

Playing on FBI phones, texting love messages, hate messages, that is misuse of security clearance.

Now a victim? — G C (@GC36054719) December 2, 2019

But Trump was mean! He faked an orgasm over her or something … although to be honest we’re not seeing that, at all. We did see the write-up claiming this happened but again, eh.

Deep state is panicking. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Grumpy Vet (@Mickvet) December 2, 2019

They never thought Hillary would lose.

This all about rolling out Lisa Page the victim. Page will pen a deal for a book, hit the left wing TV cable circuit – the View and Morning Joe. Page will make some $, then her 15 minutes are up and Page will crawl back under the rock from which she came. — Pamunkey (@Pamunkey9) December 2, 2019

It really does seem like a serious effort is being made to portray her as the poor victim of mean ol’ Trump when in reality Trump was the victim here … as their texts illustrate.

This is going to get interesting, folks. Pop your popcorn now.

