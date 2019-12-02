Imagine being a multi-millionaire and complaining about the very economic/political system that made you super rich in the first place. The Left babbles a lot about the whole idea of privilege and USUALLY we just point and laugh at them, but this from Mark Ruffalo, a guy worth 30 million dollars, may well be the very definition of it.

Ironic, doncha think?

It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future. https://t.co/OnNm6CYrWK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 1, 2019

Lucky for Mark, Carol Roth was more than happy to come forward and educate the ‘Hulk’ about why capitalism is actually super rad.

Capitalism isn’t failing anyone-it’s a tremendous success. It is the distribution of scare resources via individual free choice instead of the decisions of a handful of people using force/control. Any problems you have usually come down to govt or not wanting to own your choices. https://t.co/7BVLn8n8Es — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2019

The very government HE wants to give more power …

This reminds us of when these same people scream about how evil Trump is but for some reason want to make sure he has control of all the guns.

We’re not dealing with the sharpest tools in the shed.

Carol continued:

I’m happy to educate people who don’t have the background to understand, but it is unfair and dangerous to spread this erroneous mantra when you dont. If you did understand, unless you are a dictator, you won’t like the alternatives. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2019

Gonna guess Mark does not understand.

Capitalism has helped reduce extreme poverty worldwide from 50% of the world in the 1970s to single digits today, but do tell me how it is failing everyone. Stop the madness. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2019

What she said.

WAY too many big words for Mark 🤣 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) December 2, 2019

Perhaps Carol should have broken out the puppets and crayons.

He sold his house for over $3M in 2017, and was looking to purchase one for $10M that year. He can go pound sand as far as I am concerned — Rufus T. Firefly 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) December 1, 2019

Thank you for being a voice of reason in the sea of madness. Can you imagine how many impressionable young minds are exposed to this insanity spewed by political zealots fueled by emotions and not facts or figures? It’s irresponsible and extremely dangerous. Shameful — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) December 2, 2019

I'm guessing he does all his movies for free — 🎶 Michael Vitale 🎶 (@RealVampireMike) December 1, 2019

Or after he gets paid he redistributes his money to everyone else … right?

If ole Mark wants to change minds and hearts, he can start by redistributing $29,900,000 of his own money. pic.twitter.com/gfBZ2KYpXz — Steve Wickliffe (@swick21) December 2, 2019

I saw a tweet earlier that he owns a multimillion dollar brownstone… capitalism is really failing him — Rachael Cahill (@RachaelCahill) December 1, 2019

Poor guy.

Hulk sad.

