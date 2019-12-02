Lisa Page BRAVELY broke her silence by talking to a leftist writer for a leftist rag to claim she was totes innocent and actually a victim in all of this Russia collusion hoax nonsense.

Yup, we made the same face.

Did she REALLY think anyone would buy this crap? She claims she had to come out and say something because Trump supposedly faked an orgasm to mock her …

Of course it has NOTHING to do with trying to get out in front of the whole IG report dropping and making her and her cohorts look like the underhanded liars they really are.

Mollie Hemingway isn’t exactly buying into her ‘woe is me’ act either:

So I decide to try to read Lisa Page's "woe is me" take about how she's the real victim in the Russia hoax she participated in. Page is quoted saying something about how she decided to speak out (not because the IG report is about to make her and her cohorts look bad) but because — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 2, 2019

Trump faked an orgasm to mock her for her infidelities. , but the link substantiating this claim goes to a screed (and I do mean screed) that doesn't explain the reference at all. It goes to some sub-literate rant penned by a NeverTrumper. I THINK the claim of a faked orgasm is a — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 2, 2019

Wait.

So she was interviewed by a Never Trumper and her claim links to a rant penned by another Never Trumper. Interesting. Also, if you get bored you should go take a gander at who Lisa is following on Twitter … (cough cough Bill Kristol and co. cough cough)

Sorry for interrupting … keep going.

reference to Trump just making fun of the married Peter Strzok and Page carrying on an affair while planning their various anti-Trump efforts. I don't see how anyone remotely knowledgeable IYKWIMAITYD could describe this as a faked orgasm. https://t.co/CrdBqhTvYN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 2, 2019

She needs some sort of motivation other than the report and they all know the anti-Trump movement won’t even question her or go look for the proof.

They want to believe the fake orgasm is the reason because it feeds their narrative that Lisa is a victim AND a hero.

Stop rolling your eyes so much, it’s not good for them.

Anyway, as for the rest of the piece, I'm about as impressed with it as I am all of the other attempts to pre-dump before the IG report. Maybe their claims that they'll be completely exonerated for all of their actions are 100% true. But, given their track record, I'm skeptical. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 2, 2019

Samesies.

We shall see.

