To be honest, this editor can’t decide if this thread about a man in an Iowan cafe not really caring if Joe Biden was standing right next to him is really sad, or totally hilarious.

Can something be sadly hilarious?

Because if so, this qualifies.

That time when former VP @joebiden is standing right next to you at the Corn Stalk Cafe and you just don’t care. pic.twitter.com/YFr7J6eY87 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) December 1, 2019

This probably isn’t a good sign, Joe. Just sayin’.

Not that this would be a good thing in any state, but in Iowa? Yikes, dude.

I ask the guy if he just wasn’t a fan of Biden’s and he says “who?” I say the former VP. The man, who farms in the Missouri Valley says he’s never heard of Joe Biden. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) December 1, 2019

Who?

Dude is so full of it, he totally knew who Biden was.

He just didn’t care.

He says “are you serious?” When I say he was Obama’s veep, I get an “ohhhhh. I’m not an Obama fan. This is Republican country.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) December 1, 2019

Natasha seems to be trying to paint this man as some sort of backwoods hick but really what we think he’s doing is mocking her at the same time he’s mocking Biden. We don’t buy for one minute he didn’t know who Biden was; it was a pretty brutal slam to pretend he doesn’t really matter.

Republican country. You know she loved that.

To be fair, the game was on — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) December 1, 2019

Uh-uh.

She’s being fair, guys.

Sorry, I thought you were Hunter….. — GOLFING & TWEETING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) December 1, 2019

Run!

Not his best moment.

I saw Bernie at the airport once. He hadn't combed his hair. — René Saldaña, Jr. (@ReneSaldanaJr) December 1, 2019

But was he yelling at people? That’s how you know it’s really him.

There ya’ go.

Iowa, Joe. IT WAS IN IOWA.

The guy probably thought Joe was a crazy homeless person, and that he would go away if no eye contact is made. — K. Lindstrom (@thundley4) December 1, 2019

Not far from the truth, just minus the whole homeless thing.

I dream of a world where the office of the president is so irrelevant to our daily lives that we don't know the name of the occupant. Good on this guy. — Tactical Preppie (@ProlixRedux) December 1, 2019

Yes.

"Can I bite your finger?" –Biden — René Saldaña, Jr. (@ReneSaldanaJr) December 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stop it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

"Can I sniff your hair?" — Hip Hoopin (@HipHoopin) December 1, 2019

Stop it.

Maybe that dude's just sick of hearing malarkey? — Middle Name's James (@doradopescado) December 1, 2019

That’s it!

LMAO. What?!!! Never heard of lunchbox Joe? SMH. Missed an opportunity to get an autograph from a politician that had a prosecutor in a foreign country fired in less than….. six hours. — BenP (@BenP1974) December 1, 2019

Hey, we see what he did here.

Clever.

