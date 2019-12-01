To be honest, this editor can’t decide if this thread about a man in an Iowan cafe not really caring if Joe Biden was standing right next to him is really sad, or totally hilarious.

Can something be sadly hilarious?

Because if so, this qualifies.

This probably isn’t a good sign, Joe. Just sayin’.

Not that this would be a good thing in any state, but in Iowa? Yikes, dude.

Who?

Dude is so full of it, he totally knew who Biden was.

He just didn’t care.

Natasha seems to be trying to paint this man as some sort of backwoods hick but really what we think he’s doing is mocking her at the same time he’s mocking Biden. We don’t buy for one minute he didn’t know who Biden was; it was a pretty brutal slam to pretend he doesn’t really matter.

Republican country. You know she loved that.

Trending

Uh-uh.

She’s being fair, guys.

Run!

Not his best moment.

But was he yelling at people? That’s how you know it’s really him.

There ya’ go.

Iowa, Joe. IT WAS IN IOWA.

Not far from the truth, just minus the whole homeless thing.

Yes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stop it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stop it.

That’s it!

Hey, we see what he did here.

Clever.

