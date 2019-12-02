Another day, another tweet from Tom Nichols reminding the masses he thinks he is somehow far superior and better educated than they are because he hates Trump.

Seriously, at this point you think he’d have figured out that he’s not really convincing anyone, he’s just ticking them off over and over again. Which could be his new thing; maybe he enjoys trolling.

Or, maybe he can’t see past his own ego.

This time he seems to be shaming the GOP for supporting Trump in appointing more conservative, Constitutional judges.

This is a ridiculous point for a number of reasons: 1 – most major liberal accomplishments were gained through the courts. 2 – In American life there are a host of things you don't need to "get" at the ballot box. Religious freedom being one of them. https://t.co/yxtP9A5c8t — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2019

But orange man BAD!

1. I remember when conservatives swore to stop liberals from getting things through the courts as fundamentally inimical to our system of government.

2. I don't think the masses voting for Trump give a flying flamingo about religious freedom, unless that means "abortion." — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 2, 2019

What in the blue Hell is he even talking about?

What policy do conservatives want to push through the courts that is "fundamentally inimical to our system of government?" — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2019

Outlawing abortion, changing the meaning of the second amendment to mean Home Bazookas are two that come to mind, but you're being slippery here: You want the courts, not the legislature or the public, to be the vessel of ideas. The same thing cons once hated about liberals. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 2, 2019

He sounds more and more like a member of the Resistance.

Sad.

There's not a single pro gun organization (or case pushed by conservatives) that supports people having Bazookas — or even automatic weapons, for that matter. You think outlawing abortion is "fundamentally inimical to our system of government?" — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2019

Tom knows this.

He’s just … well, trolling.

This is absurd. Your new allies are arguing against fundamental constitutional norms every day. They want to overturn how we vote. They want to weaken almost the entire bill of rights. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2019

Trump bad.

If you were that confident in the power of voting, you wouldn't be supporting a president and party who are a continuing offense to multiple norms just to see how many judges you can squeeze out of that lemon before it all ends. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 2, 2019

Admit it.

You just rolled your eyes.

More than once.

Trump's judges will uphold norms. Your new allies want to destroy them. Trump's term is a fleeting political fight. Progressive want to enact lasting change that undermines the Constitution in countless ways. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2019

Trump has already changed our constitutional system in ways that will outlast us both. You think it's worth it. I don't. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 2, 2019

What has Trump done to change our constitutional system?

Huh?

He's changed nothing. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2019

Thought so.

Every single Democrat running is willing to undermine our norms. Each and every one of them want to get rid of the Electoral College, and most want to pack the Court. If you are against undermining norms… I assume you oppose all of those Dems too. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 2, 2019

But they’re Tom’s new pals.

Anything to dunk on Trump and his supporters ya’ know.

