Lisa Page wants people to believe that she’s the victim here, that the IG report will exonerate her, that the only reason she’s speaking up now is that Trump faked an orgasm about her (which we can’t find) … and she doesn’t think for a minute her texts with Strzok were too political.

GOP Chairwoman Elizabeth Harrington disagrees, as does anyone who saw her texts.

Take a look.

Lisa Page says she "doesn’t think for a minute that her texts w/Peter Strzok are too political" Her texts: Page: “God Trump is a loathsome human” Page: “He’s awful. God, Hillary should win” Strzok: "God, Hillary should win 100,000,000-0" Page: "This man cannot be president" — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 2, 2019

It’s like Lisa didn’t even read her own texts.

She tweets like a chick, just sayin’.

Page: “I want to believe the path you threw out in Andy’s office—that there’s no way he gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take the risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 2, 2019

This is so bad.

SO BAD.

The path you threw out in Andy’s office – but I’m afraid we can’t take the risk.

And she wants us to believe she’s innocent.

IN HER OWN WORDS.

Wow.

Page: [Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.” — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 2, 2019

No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.

They’re both such turds.

There’s just no other word for them.

That's a private conversation that she had every right to say…..she is expressing an opinion that a good many happen to agree with. — PinnIt (@it_pinn) December 2, 2019

Umm …

It took place on government-issued property using government-issued accounts. In no legal sense was it a “private” conversation. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) December 2, 2019

This isn’t just two people who talking (texting) about how much they don’t like Trump. No, these are people PLANNING … conspiring even, to keep a man who the people elected from being president.

But you know, she’s the victim here.

