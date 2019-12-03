Remember when we said over and over and over again how Democrats tend to project their own actions onto others? Yeah? Because gosh, this editor is certainly no legal expert (and often times forgets her sunglasses are on her head) but if this is true this seems a little bit like quid pro quo.

You know, the thing Democrats first accused Trump of doing until they determined it wasn’t resonating enough with the Democratic base so they changed it to ‘bribery’ after doing focus groups.

Yeah, that.

Schiff hired former NSC colleague of alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella the day after Trump-Ukraine call https://t.co/iQ7XciWENZ — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) December 3, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff hired a former National Security Council aide who worked with alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella at the NSC during the Obama and Trump administrations the day after the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was previously reported by the Washington Examiner that public records indicated Sean Misko, 37, started work on Schiff’s committee in August as a professional staff member. A specific start date was not available until this week when the latest congressional quarterly disbursements were released. The new records show that Misko’s official hire date was July 26.

Huh.

What a coincidence.

Senate will have to call not only Schiff but also his staff to testify — Doug Brown (@KappertIsle) December 3, 2019

Not a great look, Adam.

Can’t wait to hear the story behind this ‘coincidence’.

