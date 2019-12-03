Nothing says you’re being brave breaking your so-called silence like talking to a Leftist writer at a Leftist rag where you know they’ll make you feel special and support any narrative you want pushed as long as it serves their purpose as well. We’re not entirely sure what Lisa Page was thinking when she gave her exclusive interview to Molly Jong-Fast and The Daily Beast but we should send her a thank you card because HOO-BOY, so much Twitchy fodder.

Thanks, Lisa. Yer a giver.

Byron York seems about as impressed with the piece as we were:

Amusing: Daily Beast Lisa Page story says 'leaked press accounts indicate [IG] report will exonerate Page of allegation that she acted unprofessionally or showed bias against Trump.' IG will 'apparently affirm what [Page] has been saying all along.' 1/3 https://t.co/kT4lMlX5SI — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 3, 2019

Problem: We *already* have a Justice Department IG report from 2018 covering some aspects of Page's work. And IG has *already* found that Page showed a 'gross lack of professionalism.' (p. 423) 2/3 https://t.co/fYoxxIQ01v pic.twitter.com/NXNnw2pgIJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 3, 2019

There are several problems with that article.

Plus: IG found that some of Page's text exchanges with Strzok exhibited the appearance of bias, and at least one went beyond just the appearance. (p. 497) 3/3 pic.twitter.com/2V0B4kghYE — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 3, 2019

Oopsie.

Reading Daily Beast story on Lisa Page can be difficult. What connection does end of this paragraph have with beginning? NYT link is to story on alleged Russian 2017-and-after activities. Can't find quoted sentence in the story, or any other. https://t.co/PGkeffYwGW pic.twitter.com/nVEKBZYrBY — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 3, 2019

It’s a puff piece, trying to look for actual content or meaning is … well, meaningless.

Also in Daily Beast Lisa Page story, the 'acted out an orgasm' link goes to an apparently random Rick Wilson screed about how terrible Trump is, with no reference to event in question. Huh? https://t.co/4kJXSOZwXa pic.twitter.com/qU2z70hOhE — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 3, 2019

There’s a joke here about Rick Wilson, an orgasm, and Trump but to be honest this editor hasn’t had enough caffeine yet to make it.

I saw the rally and the specific part that could be misconstrued as an "orgasm". It was funny, but it wasn't an orgasm; never even crossed my mind as being or having been intended to be that. — Rafael Vila (@rafivila) December 3, 2019

Seems Rick might not be familiar with what an actual orgasm sounds like.

Wait … is that the joke? Nope. Sorry.

I would call what Trump did mimicking pillow talk. He has never acted out an orgasm. That would be something. Lisa is confused. — Ms Sticky (@mujikins27) December 3, 2019

Well, she took that line from Rick so we’re not sure she’s the confused one here.

Getting closer to that joke.

Apparently whomever wrote this has never had, seen, or given an orgasm before. — Tony Gouveia (@OriginalGouveia) December 3, 2019

I’m definitely sure that *I* know what an orgasm is, and what @realDonaldTrump did wasn’t an *orgasm reenactment* – he was acting out an overly dramatic love scene script. cc: @NatSecLisa — 💡Deb Hubert (@debz526) December 3, 2019

It’s 2019 and we’re debating what an orgasm sounds like.

THAT’S the joke.

God bless America.

Related:

