You know what’s funny? If Orrin G. Hatch actually was running for president and went on a ‘No Tomfoolery’ bus tour he’d probably get elected.

THIS IS SO GREAT.

We get it, he’s making fun of Joe Biden and his malarkey but this is so clever. The account has gone beyond a simple dunk-thread into an art form … take a gander.

That’s right! No Tomfoolery allowed!

Gotta watch out for that ‘fiddle dee dee.’

You betcha.

Poppycock better watch out!

Trending

No gobbledygook!

The nerve.

No balderdash!

OMG this thread is everything.

There’ll be none of that!

#GitOffOurLawn

Gold star for spelling Snitchengrubens correctly.

Lollygagging is the worst!

HA HA HA HA HA

Wait, don’t give them any ideas.

Related:

‘Amusing’: Byron York takes Daily Beast’s puff piece on Lisa Page apart in fact-filled thread

WOW: Mollie Hemingway’s tweet about Jerry Nadler sharing ‘impeachment plans’ the morning AFTER election day so damning

Carpe Donktum tweets hands-down the BEST thread about how political Twitter reacts every time Trump tweets and ROFL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionJoe BidenRetired Orrin G. Hatch