We knew Ana Navarrao was a classless hack but the tweet she sent about Black Americans supporting Trump showed us all a very ugly and racist side of the so-called ‘pundit’.

It all started with a tweet sharing polls from both Emerson and Rasmussen …

NEW POLLS: Black American support for President Trump: Emerson: 34.5%

Rasmussen: 34% — ✌🏻 ALX 🇺🇸 ✌🏻 (@alx) November 24, 2019

Pretty impressive, right? Considering the amount of work Trump has done via actual policy to help Black Americans this is only shocking to rage-harpies … like Ana.

Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies. https://t.co/vsmXJBY1KB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

W.

T.

F?

Zero chance Ana apologizes for being a disgusting racist.

And zero chance Democrats call her out because it’s ok to be disgusting to minorities, women, LGBTQ – any group they think they ‘own’ – who dare think differently from them.

That being said, this did not go well for Ana in conservative circles:

.@ananavarro using her brown skin to disguise her blatant and disrespectful hate for black Americans is lower than LOW. Grow up, Ana and try a discussion with a real black Latina conservative who will easily verbally knock you off your racist pedestal. Let’s go Boomer 🤠 https://t.co/cyavav9HWt — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) November 26, 2019

Ouch.

Ana Navarro sure doesn’t like black people who think differently than she wants them to. (And she had the nerve to call me racist a few weeks ago.) pic.twitter.com/uq2ssupFlJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 25, 2019

Ana isn’t the brightest crayon in the box.

Or the sharpest tool in the shed.

Zero chance you’re not a racist, Ana. https://t.co/qEKr7UwEcG — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) November 25, 2019

Ahhhh there you go, #NeverTrump #RINO a$$hat at her finest…. just toss in a little racism along the way too — Pirate Gal 🏴‍☠️ LiLi Montana (@storyspinner) November 25, 2019

Another example where Ana let’s you know who she really is. — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) November 26, 2019

We’ve known.

Ana, the rest of the country stopped thinking of them as property 154 years ago. Please catch up with the rest of us. — Bohemio: Horshack Killed Epstein (@El__Bohemio) November 26, 2019

*oh snap*

Wow, what a bitter insufferable person you are. I think you need to remove the stick from your behind. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) November 26, 2019

That would take all day and SO much effort.

Why? Do you think ‘those people’ aren’t smart enough to see through the liberal charade of perpetual poverty and their once-every-4-year pandering? — MikeP (@TheRealMike_P) November 26, 2019

Zero chance you're not a racist. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 25, 2019

Diamond and Silk responded:

Beware of Deep State Snakes like Porky The Pig masquerading around like a Republican but acting like a Democrat rat. Shame on her for insulting black people because they choose to think for themselves & make their own decision to ditch the Democrat Plantation. #StopbeingARacist — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 26, 2019

Democrat rat.

That works.

Ana sent a couple of tweets after she started getting dragged … first this:

I usually ride-in in a Maserati. https://t.co/pjFpdWZFtX — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

And then this because you know, orange man bad.

Racism: Calling black athletes “sons of bitches”;

Not denouncing white nationalists;

Calling predominantly black countries, “shit-holes”;

Promoting birther conspiracy against Obama;

Calling someone, “MY African-American”;

Full-page ads against, and no apology to “Exonerated 5”. https://t.co/2ucTv7LfsS — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 26, 2019

She used gross stereotypes and insults to mock Black Americans for supporting Trump and then tried to turn around and claim it wasn’t racist because of Trump.

Classy.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

