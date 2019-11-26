We knew Ana Navarrao was a classless hack but the tweet she sent about Black Americans supporting Trump showed us all a very ugly and racist side of the so-called ‘pundit’.

It all started with a tweet sharing polls from both Emerson and Rasmussen …

Pretty impressive, right? Considering the amount of work Trump has done via actual policy to help Black Americans this is only shocking to rage-harpies … like Ana.

W.

T.

F?

Zero chance Ana apologizes for being a disgusting racist.

And zero chance Democrats call her out because it’s ok to be disgusting to minorities, women, LGBTQ – any group they think they ‘own’ – who dare think differently from them.

That being said, this did not go well for Ana in conservative circles:

Trending

Ouch.

Ana isn’t the brightest crayon in the box.

Or the sharpest tool in the shed.

We’ve known.

*oh snap*

That would take all day and SO much effort.

Diamond and Silk responded:

Democrat rat.

That works.

Ana sent a couple of tweets after she started getting dragged … first this:

And then this because you know, orange man bad.

She used gross stereotypes and insults to mock Black Americans for supporting Trump and then tried to turn around and claim it wasn’t racist because of Trump.

Classy.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

 

