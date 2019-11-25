Man, those impeachment hearings were a total dumpster fire, right? Between witnesses contradicting one another (and getting caught flat-out lying) and watching Adam Schiff’s eyes bug out of his pointy little head more and more, it was an exhausting week of stupid. Now, don’t get this editor wrong, she had a good bit of fun dragging TF out of Dip-Schiff and there was Twitchy fodder EVERYWHERE … just sayin’ if we needed a reminder of how stupid everything really is, that did it.

And good ol’ Sean Spicier (@sean-spicier), still our favorite parody in the Twittersphere, was front and center to mock Schiff, idiots hating on Thanksgiving, the actual impeachment hearings, and much more more. Speaking of excellent Twitchy fodder:

Not looking forward to seeing you either, mom pic.twitter.com/gT08IoWOOa — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 23, 2019

Any day is a good day for a ‘mom’ joke. Especially on Twitter.

You’re probably not gonna like what’s next either pic.twitter.com/zC3vagJXkO — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 23, 2019

It has literally been YEARS and they still don’t bother to look for the little blue checkmark that would verify this is Sean SPICER. It is Sean SPICIER … and they just don’t get it.

Thankfully.

Good thing you showed restraint pic.twitter.com/Kni9wMr6Bh — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 23, 2019

Sheila realized it was Sean Spicer, but she didn’t realize it was actually Sean Spicier.

And to think, she thought this was a dunk.

And dance I will! pic.twitter.com/7e9JNPRZT2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 22, 2019

He could have daaaaanced, all night … he could have daaaaanced all night … and still have begged for more.

I was rhythmically discriminated against…it’s a growing problem pic.twitter.com/3Di5atUs4I — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 22, 2019

They are so hung up on that dancing show.

Our favorites are the yahoos who claim he’s the dumb one in the exchange.

So good.

All for free pic.twitter.com/rsPZEWQJMt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 21, 2019

What a bargain.

Oh, I suppose I’m the only one to ever take a college dare? pic.twitter.com/88Wr8Kk6ca — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 21, 2019

Sean may indeed be onto something.

And OUCH.

Lots of fakes out there. Good lookin out, Ronnie! pic.twitter.com/CZAyP3HM39 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 20, 2019

Ronnie, he’s not that Sean Spicer.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

“in my opinion”, “as I understood”, “as I can recall”, “my belief” All phrases used by people trying not to get sued — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 20, 2019

All phrases used by people who are full of SCHIFF.

Don’t. You. Love. It. When. People. Use. Way. Too. Many. Periods. To. Make. A. Point?

So edgy.

