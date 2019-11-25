Who does Jeff Bezos think he is? Making a huge donation to help the homeless and stuff … some nerve.

Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, just donated $98.5 million to help the homeless https://t.co/SIFS7F4QQx by @AngelAuYeung pic.twitter.com/ktl1IZGekD — Forbes (@Forbes) November 22, 2019

Greg Gutfeld was reminded of some other project Bezos attempted that would have helped a bunch of people as well but somehow it didn’t quite go through.

imagine what this big stupid jerk could have done to NYC ! thank god AOC kept him out! https://t.co/B2ShmrDPN9 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 24, 2019

Whoohoo! Right?! If not for AOC Bezos would have created thousands of jobs in New York City and we all know any socialist worth their bread line would never ever want that to happen.

Success is for SUCKERS.

Rich people BAD.

And instead of being happy that a whole lot of people are going to be helped by this huge donation, our friends on the left are more interested in complaining that he’s too rich and that this isn’t enough. #caring — Erich Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) November 24, 2019

It’s never enough.

Granted, these are the same yahoos who claim our richest who pay roughly 80% of federal taxes are somehow not ‘paying their fair share’ so we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

I wish I could put it as poignantly as @ThomasSowell pic.twitter.com/30N7wynDZ0 — MetsGrouch (@MetsGrouch) November 24, 2019

Sowell rules.

How dare he want to expand Amazon. Im so glad we have a wonderful ladiy like AOC to stop producing jobs to Americans that want to work. — Kimberly Ann (@KimmieA86721567) November 25, 2019

Because government has, so far, been an abject failure at resolving this. — Daniel Yarhi (@bullwhip) November 25, 2019

As they are with most things they try to ‘fix’.

AOC is fine with charitable donations. As long as they are mandatory. — Friday Sullivan (@FridaySullivan) November 24, 2019

Note, we did go to AOC’s timeline to see if she had responded (even when people don’t tag her she magically seems to find tweets about herself) but nope, at this point, she doesn’t have a whole lot to say about Bezos donating nearly 100 million to help the homeless.

We suppose if it’s not the government stealing tax dollars and doing the so-called ‘helping’ she’s just not all that interested.

