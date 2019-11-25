Bret Stephens is learning the hard way that even if he and others come out against Trump the Left will never really accept them. Many on the Right have tried explaining this to the Never Trumpers but are often met with accusations of ‘selling out’ or ‘caving’ or ‘giving in’ when in reality we just know the Left is the Left, and even an anti-Trump ‘Rightie’ is still an evil, racist, Rightie.

But hey, we suppose Bret has to figure this out on his own.

Look at this bit from Morning Joe today … it’s pretty damn brutal.

When I told Bret Stephens we don’t need a plutocrat savior and that “plutes gonna plute,” he countered: “This is America.” “You don’t need to tell me, ‘This is America,’” I said. “I’m from America.” And: “The values I’m talking about are also American.” pic.twitter.com/lfkNt0tTjK — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) November 25, 2019

Whoa boy.

Patriotism should not be a shield to protect plutocracy. And progressives must counter their “This is America” narrative in defense of manic hyper-capitalism with a “This is America” narrative in defense of solidarity. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) November 25, 2019

The other very Bret Stephens thing here was his claiming that my criticism of plutocracy makes me like Donald Trump. Stephens is the monarch of both-sides-ism. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) November 25, 2019

Yeah, comparing Anand to Trump was probably not the brightest thing he could have done.

There’s gotta be a ‘bedbug’ joke in here somewhere.

Bret is currently trending on Twitter … which is usually not a good thing.

Watching @AnandWrites breaking Brett Stephens effortlessly in two was sublime. pic.twitter.com/D8nyo7mq1B — J.R. (@KYCol_JR) November 25, 2019

If you look closely I believe you can see the moment when @AnandWrites eyes actually began to glow while Brett Stephens was blathering his wall of patronizing sophistry. That was in preparation for the plasma beams he was about to shoot through Brett’s head. — J.R. (@KYCol_JR) November 25, 2019

How does Brett Stephens have a column? It’s one of those great unsolved mysteries — David P Deangelo (@david1dea) November 25, 2019

WATCH: Please take one minute and watch @AnandWrites perfectly own Brett Stephens. It is beautifully stated, without anger and right on the mark. https://t.co/jMnWRBj0ku — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) November 25, 2019

.@AnandWrites just destroyed Brett Stephens’s “in defense” of Mike Bloomberg & the false choices “moderate” Dems have. When the majority of Americans can’t get quality healthcare, education or higher wages, we need someone willing to speak & do bold public policies. @Morning_Joe — Beatriz Lopez (@Beatrizluthor) November 25, 2019

Brett Stephens taking a break from writing shitty columns to go on #morningjoe and get schooled by @AnandWrites for his ridiculous take on dem primary candidates. — Pete ⚙️ (@fixgear) November 25, 2019

#ForTheRecord: Brett Stephens spells his name "Bret" which doesn't make his pretentious ass any less "Brett". But here's a history lesson so everyone can ask themsleves why #MorningJoe keeps booking him. https://t.co/NeomtS8EPk — KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) November 25, 2019

But orange man bad, right Brett?

