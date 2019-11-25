With this investigation and that investigation and this committee and that committee, it can seem overwhelming to try and keep up with what is going on in the ‘swamp’ that is DC. Luckily, there are people like Paul Sperry who are good enough to keep track of the crazy and share the highlights with the rest of us.

Like this little nugget about how the Obama administration is formally being investigated by no fewer than three Senate committees for trying to interfere with the 2016 election.

Ruh-roh, Obama and company have some ‘splainin to do.

Oh, and so does Crazy Uncle Joe and his family.

But wait, there’s more:

Obama, Biden, and Clinton. It’s like an endless circle of horrible and corrupt and they are ALWAYS involved.

Very true and very fair. It feels like over and over and over and over again we share stories that could mean trouble for Obama, Joe, and Hillary and over, and over, and over again nothing comes of it.

Could be.

Democrats do seem to be working awfully hard to deflect and distract from their own behavior during the 2016 election. Again though, all of that being said, we have yet to see anything come of any of this. Here’s to hoping good things come to those who wait.

 

