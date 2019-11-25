With this investigation and that investigation and this committee and that committee, it can seem overwhelming to try and keep up with what is going on in the ‘swamp’ that is DC. Luckily, there are people like Paul Sperry who are good enough to keep track of the crazy and share the highlights with the rest of us.

Like this little nugget about how the Obama administration is formally being investigated by no fewer than three Senate committees for trying to interfere with the 2016 election.

BREAKING: No fewer than 3 Senate committees are now formally investigating Obama-Biden solicitation of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election, as well as Biden family corruption in Ukraine. Investigators seek records from the DOJ, FBI, DOS, DOT and the U.S. National Archives — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 24, 2019

Ruh-roh, Obama and company have some ‘splainin to do.

Oh, and so does Crazy Uncle Joe and his family.

But wait, there’s more:

BREAKING: Senate investigators r looking into whether a DNC operative,who worked w the Clinton campaign & Ukrainian Embassy to dig up dirt on Trump & his campaign mngr, originated the Russia-hacked-the-DNC conspiracy theory & poss. misled FBI. Senate seeks FBI 302s of Ali Chalupa — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 24, 2019

Obama, Biden, and Clinton. It’s like an endless circle of horrible and corrupt and they are ALWAYS involved.

It always comes back to this. We’re damned tired of all the “Got ‘em” stories only to see absolutely nothing come of it. — Old Man yells at Cloud ☁️ (@SteveInRTP) November 24, 2019

Very true and very fair. It feels like over and over and over and over again we share stories that could mean trouble for Obama, Joe, and Hillary and over, and over, and over again nothing comes of it.

Shouldn’t Biden welcome the investigation if he’s innocent? Isn’t that what they said to Trump during the Russia BS? — 🇺🇸Kelly🇺🇸 🦃🍁 (@Bukolo) November 25, 2019

It's amazing how news coverage of this is entirely being ignored. Why isn't this front page. Why are the Democrats trying to brush this under the rug? How many of them will be implicated in this? So many questions!! — Dianna Weller (@DiannaWeller) November 24, 2019

Barr is the misdirection… Huber & Durham are the hammer. — Nick Solari 🪐 (@NickSolari504) November 24, 2019

Could be.

Schiff and Pelosi asked for this due to their behavior. It won't end well for the Party. — AlLobo (@AlWol215) November 25, 2019

Democrats do seem to be working awfully hard to deflect and distract from their own behavior during the 2016 election. Again though, all of that being said, we have yet to see anything come of any of this. Here’s to hoping good things come to those who wait.

