Adam Schiff was busy on the Sunday morning talkshow circuit yesterday trying to make his case that the impeachment hearings weren’t a total sh**show. He appeared on both NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ and CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ to pretend he’d somehow proven Trump is guilty … of something.

Anything.

Then he took to Twitter and shared a clip from each show once again trying to make his case.

And yeah, no.

Republicans farcically claim there’s no direct evidence that Trump withheld aid to get political investigations. The problem? His own chief of staff admitted it, on live TV. It’s clear: Trump wanted to use military aid as leverage to get Ukraine to do his political dirty work. pic.twitter.com/hMU8h5fg9B — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 25, 2019

The only one making any farcical claims is ol’ Schiff For Brains.

See, Schiff knows either people watching MTP didn’t actually watch the hearings OR they were too stupid to know what was going on so he used this opportunity to spin some talking points in hopes that uninformed viewers would take off running with them.

And he’s doing the same thing here on Twitter.

Another:

If we allow Trump’s obstruction of Congress to succeed, it will have enduring consequences. It will mean a future Congress will be unable to conduct meaningful oversight of a president of either party. Republicans who enable Trump's obstruction now will rue the day they did. pic.twitter.com/CzP8wA2hEM — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 25, 2019

Dude is so full of SCHIFF.

Two different accusations against Trump that he and his cohorts failed to prove. Oh, and the dig at Republicans is super adorable.

"Political" investigations. You assume the desire to get to the bottom of things is political. Running for office doesn't immunize you against the law. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) November 25, 2019

It is time to investigate you!! pic.twitter.com/zu1cekW3a9 — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 25, 2019

If political investigations are illegal, why aren't you in jail? — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) November 25, 2019

You’re a real embarrassment, Schiffty. You have NO case, only rabid anti-Trumpers care about your farce, and polls are showing that this hoax is tanking with independents. How dumb is it to let your feelings destroy your party?!? Oh well, that’s what’s best for America anyway 👍 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 25, 2019

Oh you picked the wrong person to play bluff with. Your only option is too risk offending the hard left and have @SpeakerPelosi refuse to call an impeachment vote. If this goes to senate trial you will be revealed as the villain. — MorganL (@morganl_uk) November 25, 2019

If it’s so clear Shifty, why is “support impeachment” plummeting in battleground states and with independent voters? Keep it up scumbag. Not only will @POTUS be re-elected but GOP will take back the House. — Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) November 25, 2019

From what we’re seeing in polling, Schiff has done nothing but hurt his own party.

Perhaps Trump should send him a thank-you card.

Related:

‘And dance I will!’ Sean Spicier tweets why Adam Schiff’s eyes really BUG OUT and other zingers that ENRAGE frothy-mouthed Lefties

Buckle UP! With THESE formal investigations, Biden might wanna hold off claiming Obama admin was ‘scandal-free’ (WOW)

‘Big stupid JERK’! Greg Gutfeld mocks AOC with Jeff Bezos’ YUGE donation to help the homeless and it’s hilariously PERFECT