According to John Solomon, there are a dozen document TROVES that could change the Ukraine scandal if Trump released them. WHOA! Just how many documents are in each trove?!

No wonder Schiff’s eyes are always so bugged out.

A dozen document troves that could change the Ukraine scandal if Trump released themhttps://t.co/nT84cqQgNH — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 25, 2019

From johnsolomonreports.com:

There are still wide swaths of documentation kept under wraps inside government agencies like the State Department that could substantially alter the public’s understanding of what has happened in the U.S.-Ukraine relationships now at the heart of the impeachment probe.

RELEASE THE KRAKEN!

Trump, dude, what are you waiting for?! Could it be something he’s holding back on in case Democrats are stupid enough to allow impeachment to actually go to the Senate? Maybe this is another one of those 4-D chess things.

As long as he releases Obama's conversations with Iran. — Impeachment Farce West (@CWGW4128) November 26, 2019

Oof.

Timing John. I’m sure he is waiting for the right time! — Texas Strong (@Rowdman57) November 26, 2019

Thank you @jsolomonReports for your excellent reporting, fight back and do not let them smear you with no consequences — Mike Maranto (@SingleDad30) November 25, 2019

It should also be looked into why HRC’s State Dept was delinquent on INKSNA reports by matter of years. Look at time period of huge gaps in reports and how it coincides with certain sanctions being lifted on 4 Russian companies. Pay specific attention to 2014. — Christine To'alepai (@cballwanz) November 26, 2019

John Solomon is the Navy SEAL of investigative reporting! Doing the hard work nobody else wants to do. — Allen MacDonald (@allen_mac86) November 25, 2019

Navy Seal of investigative reporting.

Huh, that works.

Do it! President Trump, they would do it to you!! — Northerngal (@JoanneWitt13) November 25, 2019

They wouldn’t release them … they’d ‘leak’ them and then pretend the person who did the leaking was some great patriot or something.

Because they blow. #SorryNotSorry

Related:

Time to PANIC! Byron York lays out why Schiff, Pelosi, and Democrats are REALLY rushing to impeach and it ain’t good (for them)

‘Pete Buttigieg is a lying MF’: Brutal article from The Root spells even MORE trouble for Mayor Pete’s campaign

Zero chance she’s not RACIST: Ana Navarro gets REKT over her racist tweet about poll of Black American support tor Trump