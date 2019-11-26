If it feels like Schiff and Democrats have been ‘rushing’ to impeach Trump … they have been. Yeah, that sounds crazy when we all know they’ve been trying to impeach him since 19 minutes after the man officially became the president BUT it’s true. They’re trying to rush this process, and Byron York knows why.

From the Washington Examiner:

Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deny any political motive in impeaching the president. Perish the thought! Pelosi says Democrats are acting “sadly, prayerfully, [and] with a heavy heart.” But they are racing to get the job done by Christmas. They’re not even trying to hear from some key witnesses, like former national security adviser John Bolton, because they don’t want to take the time to go to court over it.

The rush is because Democrats are running up against two very political deadlines.

The first is the approach of Democratic presidential caucuses and primaries. The second is the potential onset of impeachment fatigue.

In other words, they know Americans are getting sick of their sh*t.

Trending

Time passing.

Witnesses losing credibility.

Evidence about what Democrats may have pulled in 2016 coming out …

They know they’re in trouble.

Priorities ya’ know.

We too are very sick of Schiff’s face.

Not to mention they’ll call Schiff as a witness.

Heh.

Democrats have painted themselves into a corner.

Ain’t it great?

 

