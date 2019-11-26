If it feels like Schiff and Democrats have been ‘rushing’ to impeach Trump … they have been. Yeah, that sounds crazy when we all know they’ve been trying to impeach him since 19 minutes after the man officially became the president BUT it’s true. They’re trying to rush this process, and Byron York knows why.

New: Why the rush toward impeachment? https://t.co/wumJZdCtna — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 26, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deny any political motive in impeaching the president. Perish the thought! Pelosi says Democrats are acting “sadly, prayerfully, [and] with a heavy heart.” But they are racing to get the job done by Christmas. They’re not even trying to hear from some key witnesses, like former national security adviser John Bolton, because they don’t want to take the time to go to court over it. The rush is because Democrats are running up against two very political deadlines. The first is the approach of Democratic presidential caucuses and primaries. The second is the potential onset of impeachment fatigue.

In other words, they know Americans are getting sick of their sh*t.

Adam Schiff says impeachment is 'urgent matter that cannot wait.' But why? Because of Democratic political imperatives. Primaries on way. Impeachment fatigue a constant danger. Time passing. Rush rush rush. https://t.co/eEUQZRcbwi — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 26, 2019

Time passing.

Witnesses losing credibility.

Evidence about what Democrats may have pulled in 2016 coming out …

They know they’re in trouble.

So urgent that they had to take a 10 day vacation first. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 26, 2019

Priorities ya’ know.

@RepAdamSchiff’s strategy makes sense only under one scenario. It’s Dems only chance to unseat the president before the polls open. Democrats are paying now for two years of the #RussianHoax. The Dems literally bet the house and lost. 💪🏻🇺🇸 — Corn-Pop Comey (@MarcusP26228548) November 26, 2019

This is also the wrong season to put forth these mean spirited actions. People are sick of these negatives and mainly Adam Schiff's face. — Truth to Power (@NewYorkerPhil) November 26, 2019

We too are very sick of Schiff’s face.

If impeachment heads to Senate: Booker, Warren, Sanders, Harris, Klobuchar, all can't campaign, because they are REQUIRED to be in hearings. Self inflicted wound. — Jared 🇺🇸🇬🇱 (@ProcReg) November 26, 2019

Not to mention they’ll call Schiff as a witness.

Heh.

Democrats have painted themselves into a corner.

Ain’t it great?

