It’s not every day you see, ‘Pete Buttigieg is a lying MF’ trending on Twitter … and it’s been trending in the ‘number 1’ spot for quite a while now.

Over under on Pete dropping out of the race?

This is a remarkable essay. If you're a Buttigieg supporter, I would encourage you to read this for the feedback. As white Americans, our lazy misperceptions of communities of color result in negligence, erasure, and violence. Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF https://t.co/6EWmgd8vyK — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 26, 2019

From The Root:

It proves men like him are more willing to perpetuate the fantastic narrative of negro neighborhoods needing more role models and briefcase-carriers than make the people in power stare into the sun and see the blinding light of racism. Get-along moderates would rather make shit up out of whole cloth than wade into the waters of reality. Pete Buttigieg doesn’t want to change anything. He just wants to be something. This is not just a lie of omission, it is a dangerous precedent. This is why institutional inequality persists. Not because of white hoods and racial slurs. It is because this insidious double-talk erases the problem by camouflaging it. Because it is painted as a problem of black lethargy and not white apathy. Pete Buttigieg is standing over a dying man, holding the oxygen machine in his hand and telling everyone: “Nah, he doesn’t need CPR. He’s just holding his breath.”

Between this and that whole LYING about support from black South Carolinians a few weeks ago, we’re thinking Pete’s in serious trouble.

Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF https://t.co/ZdAywPy6ve I can't stop thinking about this piece. — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) November 26, 2019

DAMN. This piece. Read it. "Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF" https://t.co/jgF2AD7DET — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 26, 2019

YES! Black Twitter is dragging Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Population: 102,245). "Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF" https://t.co/OhwKbv0DTX — Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) November 26, 2019

“Pete Buttigieg is a lying mf” really inspired me to send multiple Buttigieg pitches I’ve had swirling in my head. But in case y’all forgot: here’s Mayor Pete shocking me, the only black person in the audience with his take on incarcerated prisoners. pic.twitter.com/PiSXsFGT5o — Kenya Hunter (@KenyaTheHunter) November 26, 2019

“Pete Buttigieg doesn’t want to change anything. He just wants to be SOMEthing.” WHEW. Stop what you’re doing and read this. @michaelharriot is a Griot in the truest sense of the word. Kudos to @TheRoot for publishing this. Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF https://t.co/hpm4JCqodB — April is #StillWithKap (@ReignOfApril) November 26, 2019

“It proves men like him are more willing to perpetuate the fantastic narrative of negro neighborhoods needing more role models and briefcase-carriers than make the people in power stare into the sun and see the blinding light of racism.” https://t.co/hMfgL4LUgG — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) November 26, 2019

This is called ‘karma’, Pete.

Enjoy.

