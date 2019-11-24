Media have been trying to push Trump’s impeachment since before he even took office. Yeah yeah, they’ll pretend otherwise and claim they’re brave firefighters defending the country from the bad orange man trying to set it on fire but ultimately we all know better.

Heck, WaPo’s headline from just nineteen minutes after Trump was sworn in says it all …

From Washington Post on January 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm, when Trump had been president for 19 minutes: pic.twitter.com/pOiPiWeOHt — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 24, 2019

We see you, media.

We’ve always seen you.

I’m sure this was started in an office on the hill after the announcement that @realDonaldTrump had won the election. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) November 24, 2019

For all the overwrought “no president has ever…” both positive and negative regarding Trump, which nearly always proves to be inaccurate anyway… this is the first time in my memory a President didn’t get a “honeymoon” period at the start of his first term. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) November 24, 2019

Yup. Media and Democrats were ready to take him down the moment he was sworn in office (even before). And to be honest, it wasn’t really about Trump, but about the idea that they LOST … they couldn’t deal with it. Not to mention the media all but handed Trump the election, so they probably felt the need to somehow ‘make it right’.

And according to Google Trends more Americans are interested in Hunter Biden than the #ImpeachmentHoax. #BackFire pic.twitter.com/58FOp52chT — Corn-Pop Comey (@MarcusP26228548) November 24, 2019

According to Vanity Fair even, Americans see the entire impeachment circus as political and self-serving for the Democrats.

They are not doing themselves any favors.

Ain’t it great?

The headline was inaccurate. It should have read “coup”. — Hank The Tank (@Hank_licious) November 24, 2019

Plain as the nose on your face! The wheels were in progress BEFORE POTUS was even sworn in! — Ginni Gormley (@ginnimac) November 24, 2019

Tells you everything you need to know about the political operatives at the @WashingtonPost. — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) November 24, 2019

Journalism is dead — Jimmy Olsen (@Thedailymetnews) November 24, 2019

And Democracy dies in darkness … yadda yadda yadda.

