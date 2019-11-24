Media have been trying to push Trump’s impeachment since before he even took office. Yeah yeah, they’ll pretend otherwise and claim they’re brave firefighters defending the country from the bad orange man trying to set it on fire but ultimately we all know better.

Heck, WaPo’s headline from just nineteen minutes after Trump was sworn in says it all …

We see you, media.

We’ve always seen you.

Trending

Yup. Media and Democrats were ready to take him down the moment he was sworn in office (even before). And to be honest, it wasn’t really about Trump, but about the idea that they LOST … they couldn’t deal with it. Not to mention the media all but handed Trump the election, so they probably felt the need to somehow ‘make it right’.

According to Vanity Fair even, Americans see the entire impeachment circus as political and self-serving for the Democrats.

They are not doing themselves any favors.

Ain’t it great?

And Democracy dies in darkness … yadda yadda yadda.

 

Related:

Americans KNOW it’s political: Mollie Hemingway’s thread spells bad news for Schiff and pro-impeachment folks

‘A load of totalitarian CRAP’: Rob Schneider’s tweet about free speech makes Sacha Baron Cohen look like a triggered tool

‘Mueller’s team would’ve known’: Techno Fog’s thread on FBI official who allegedly altered doc makes Deep State look even worse

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkimpeachmentLeftmediawapo