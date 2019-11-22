Another day, another story about a member of the intelligence community doing something shady (or even illegal) to hurt Trump. It’s honestly pretty damn scary to see federal employees treat a president in this way because if they’d go after the most powerful man in the free world in this manner what’s to keep them from doing this to everyday people?

It’s nuts.

Techno Fog, one of this editor’s favorites, put together another of their exceptional threads on the FBI official:

Mueller’s team would have known the document had been altered … and they did nothing about it?

Could’ve been someone on Mueller’s own team.

Wow.

It’s all connected.

Trending

See what we mean?

Connected.

There are so many moving parts … no wonder everyday Americans can’s keep up with this mess.

This is nuts.

Told you.

Fair point.

Ding ding ding.

Stay tuned.

Related:

‘Mistakes were made … ya’ THINK’?! Fusion GPS claims Steele Dossier was never meant to be seen (BUT they shared it anyway)

Come GET some: John Solomon CONFRONTS Vindman’s Ukraine testimony in 28 fact-filled points and just BOOM

‘Thought he was gonna CRY’: Brit Hume’s brutal observation about Adam Schiff’s ‘historic closing statement’ is spot on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @Techno_FogFBIFISATrump