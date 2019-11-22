Another day, another story about a member of the intelligence community doing something shady (or even illegal) to hurt Trump. It’s honestly pretty damn scary to see federal employees treat a president in this way because if they’d go after the most powerful man in the free world in this manner what’s to keep them from doing this to everyday people?

It’s nuts.

Techno Fog, one of this editor’s favorites, put together another of their exceptional threads on the FBI official:

Mueller's team ‐ 19 lawyers, 40+ agents/analysts – would have known of the altered document. [Protect the institutions.] It took IG Horowitz to do something about it. https://t.co/wxjXHbYMsF — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

Mueller’s team would have known the document had been altered … and they did nothing about it?

In fact – considering how FBI agents were assigned once the Special Counsel was appointed – there's a real possibility that this "FBI Official" was part of Mueller's team. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

Could’ve been someone on Mueller’s own team.

Wow.

CNN updates its story: it's a former FBI line attorney. Recall the testimony of FBI lawyer Sally Moyer – she reviewed the @carterwpage FISA app "in support of the line attorney" pic.twitter.com/lnLioB8tF5 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

It’s all connected.

Moyer: The FBI line attorney did not believe it was a close call. The FBI line attorney believed there was probable cause to support the Page FISA app. May also have worked on the Hillary Mid Year Exam investigation. pic.twitter.com/GQye617Np7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

See what we mean?

Connected.

Consider the IG's recent findings on Confidential Human Sources Then consider the Carter Page FISA Woods File, which would contain info to verify witness credibility pic.twitter.com/9NIFJGeTtX — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

The question: FBI line attorney have any involvement with the Woods File? Moyer: The investigative documents are in the file… "we just move them to the Woods file to support every fact." While FBI agents handle Woods files, FBI lawyers sometimes assist ht @JohnWHuber pic.twitter.com/n24LSqJo46 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

If you want to find out who the mystery Line Attorney is, it might be good to start with former attorneys from the FBI National Security & Cyber Law Branch (NSCLB) pic.twitter.com/nxtKHDOz8h — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

There are so many moving parts … no wonder everyday Americans can’s keep up with this mess.

Per WaPo: The employee "altered an email" to back up a claim made to the DOJ "about the factual basis for the application" But didn't alter "Horowitz’s finding that the surveillance application . . . had a proper legal and factual basis" 🤔 ht @ITGuy1959 @Shem_Infinite pic.twitter.com/ptP3cLoXd0 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 22, 2019

This is nuts.

Told you.

How can they say the FISA was factual when it referred to the dossier/news articles in addition to the forged evidence? Are they saying the FBI had no requirement to check the veracity of these claims to legally draw up the warrant? "Negligent but not criminal" kind of defense? — 老外 (@Laowai250) November 22, 2019

Back for more on this. Here @washingtonpost uses the words "erroneously" and "altered", but if the shoe were on the other foot you know they would use the words "fraudulently" and "forged". — "By the book" is a bit of a tell, no? (@FollowFew1) November 22, 2019

Fair point.

If they can do this to a President imagine what they can do to peasants like us! — Ryan Arnold (@ALWest_Baseball) November 22, 2019

Ding ding ding.

Stay tuned.

