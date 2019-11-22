You know how we know John Solomon’s reporting is scaring the crap out of the Left, especially when it comes to Ukraine? Because they’re working overtime to try and discredit his work and literally damage his reputation. We can’t help but notice they haven’t gone after any other reporters in such a way …

Hrmm.

Confronting Lt. Col Vindman's Ukraine testimony … with the factshttps://t.co/H65sv2PRn7 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 22, 2019

From johnsolomonreports.com:

“I think all the key elements were false,” Vindman testified. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y, pressed him about what he meant. “Just so I understand what you mean when you say key elements, are you referring to everything John Solomon stated or just some of it?” “All the elements that I just laid out for you. The criticisms of corruption were false…. Were there more items in there, frankly, congressman? I don’t recall. I haven’t looked at the article in quite some time, but you know, his grammar might have been right.” Such testimony has been injurious to my reputation, one earned during 30 years of impactful reporting for news organizations that included The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Washington Times and The Daily Beast/Newsweek.

Go read his article.

Trust us.

He nuked Vindman and did it SO politely. LOL

Lt. Col. Vindman, if you have information that contradicts any of these 28 factual elements in my columns I ask that you make it publicly available. Your testimony did not.

So good.

This is the most significant article I've read during Trump's time in Washington and probably long before that. John of course deserves the highest praise from both sides but sadly it'll be one sided. — Proud US Navy Vet (@aljoyce56) November 22, 2019

Fight back. Sue for defamation. Don't let it go, don't be silent. — Stoner Mitchell (@StonerMitchell1) November 22, 2019

He is far from being silent.

I don’t think he’ll respond. I agree with some here that he was coached &discrediting your reports was part of the scheme/coaching. I think most were coached to move in a certain direction. I only have a handful of people I trust with the facts and you’re at the top of the list. — KeyWestBravo3☎️ (@KeyWestBravo3) November 22, 2019

We’re pretty sure Vindman won’t respond either, he’s too busy taking selfies in front of the White House.

