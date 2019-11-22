You guys remember the Steele Dossier, right? How could any of us forget?

Welp, it seems the geniuses at Fusion GPS are claiming the dossier was never meant to ‘see the light of day’ because you know, mistakes were made.

Mistakes.

But they were super concerned so they gave it to an ‘intermediary’ who they thought would pass it along to the authorities and somehow it made it out to the media.

SOMEHOW.

That’s adorable.

It looks like the men of Fusion GPS are going to go with a "mistakes were made" defense of the dossier. https://t.co/2FSWWHMtro pic.twitter.com/K8A11blQfm — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 22, 2019

‘That doesn’t mean it’s always right.’

YA’ THINK?!

Looking back, Weekly World News is more reliable and truthful than the dossier.

^ Still more believable than the dossier.

Or CNN for that matter.

We never intended the dossier to see the light of day, that's why we gave it to every reporter in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/GKKG4xdxB3 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 22, 2019

They knew the Steele Dossier was a mess … and it just sort of magically ‘leaked’ from those intermediaries or something. This is so damn embarrassing on so many levels, no wonder Fusion GPS is trying to wipe their hands of it.

And then it was given to the DOJ spouse of a Fusion employee to push it at the DOJ (which is an illegal pay-to-play but who is counting? It's not like the Ohrs lied to Congress about a legal act as Roger Stone did). — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 22, 2019

But it was never meant to see the light of day!

“I don’t want this to get out, let m give it to buzzfeed.” said no one ever — Chaos Actual (@actual_chaos) November 22, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is such a bunch of crap! They wanted to spread it as far and wide as possible. — Vikram Saluja (@vikram_saluja2) November 22, 2019

And they wonder why none of us take any of them seriously.

Related:

Come GET some: John Solomon CONFRONTS Vindman’s Ukraine testimony in 28 fact-filled points and just BOOM

‘Oh NO, we’ve lost her! – no one’: Jennifer Rubin threatens to NEVER vote for any R who does not impeach and remove Trump

‘Thought he was gonna CRY’: Brit Hume’s brutal observation about Adam Schiff’s ‘historic closing statement’ is spot on