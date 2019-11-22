You guys remember the Steele Dossier, right? How could any of us forget?

Welp, it seems the geniuses at Fusion GPS are claiming the dossier was never meant to ‘see the light of day’ because you know, mistakes were made.

Mistakes.

But they were super concerned so they gave it to an ‘intermediary’ who they thought would pass it along to the authorities and somehow it made it out to the media.

SOMEHOW.

That’s adorable.

‘That doesn’t mean it’s always right.’

Trending

YA’ THINK?!

Looking back, Weekly World News is more reliable and truthful than the dossier.

^ Still more believable than the dossier.

Or CNN for that matter.

They knew the Steele Dossier was a mess … and it just sort of magically ‘leaked’ from those intermediaries or something. This is so damn embarrassing on so many levels, no wonder Fusion GPS is trying to wipe their hands of it.

But it was never meant to see the light of day!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And they wonder why none of us take any of them seriously.

Related:

Come GET some: John Solomon CONFRONTS Vindman’s Ukraine testimony in 28 fact-filled points and just BOOM

‘Oh NO, we’ve lost her! – no one’: Jennifer Rubin threatens to NEVER vote for any R who does not impeach and remove Trump

‘Thought he was gonna CRY’: Brit Hume’s brutal observation about Adam Schiff’s ‘historic closing statement’ is spot on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Fusion GPSnprSteele dossier