Rob Schneider’s tweet about freedom of speech and how important it is that we defend it, even when it’s language we may disagree with, is sweeter than Yoohoo … seriously.

This dude gets it.

Sorry to have to repeat this again:

Free Speech is ALL speech.

Even the speech that you find repugnant. You are either for ALL of it or…

you are for none of it.

We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear.

That’s a load of totalitarian crap. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 22, 2019

Lefties don’t seem to want people to think for themselves.

There’s a word for that.

Amazon is already banning books that dare question medical orthodoxy. Facebook, Google, YouTube bury information as well.

The push within democratic societies to further restrict their own freedoms is a road we mustn’t take. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 22, 2019

Compare this to Sacha Baron Cohen whining about Facebook not doing enough to censor and police speech. You’d think an actor and comedian like Cohen would appreciate the importance of free speech but apparently not.

Seriously, that’s just weird.

Maybe Cohen should spend some time hanging out with Schneider … he might learn a thing or two.

I just literally saw a tweet from the Democrats calling on google, Twitter, and FB to regulate political ads, ergo free speech, on their platforms. pic.twitter.com/4AxQiiNaWx — Joshua Grant (@commonsensejosh) November 22, 2019

Democrats want to control the message.

It’s … creepy.

The only speech worth defending is the one you disagree with. — Red Cuervo (@MarthaR94546872) November 22, 2019

Sad that we are even divided on this issue. How did that happen? — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) November 22, 2019

Right?

Yep. The children today need their safe spaces when ya say something they disagree with. — A. Citizen (Austere Citizen) (@ACitize57248217) November 22, 2019

Thank you Rob for being one of the great ones!! Please spread this to your fellow Hollywood colleagues. — FiREfaiRY1441 (@RustiGal1441) November 22, 2019

Liberals don't understand this — Federer Giants (@FedererJones) November 22, 2019

They do, they just don’t agree with it.

Which is even worse than not understanding it.

