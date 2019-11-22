Rob Schneider’s tweet about freedom of speech and how important it is that we defend it, even when it’s language we may disagree with, is sweeter than Yoohoo … seriously.

This dude gets it.

Lefties don’t seem to want people to think for themselves.

There’s a word for that.

Compare this to Sacha Baron Cohen whining about Facebook not doing enough to censor and police speech. You’d think an actor and comedian like Cohen would appreciate the importance of free speech but apparently not.

Seriously, that’s just weird.

Trending

Maybe Cohen should spend some time hanging out with Schneider … he might learn a thing or two.

Democrats want to control the message.

It’s … creepy.

Right?

They do, they just don’t agree with it.

Which is even worse than not understanding it.

 

Related:

‘Mueller’s team would’ve known’: Techno Fog’s thread on FBI official who allegedly altered doc makes Deep State look even worse

Come GET some: John Solomon CONFRONTS Vindman’s Ukraine testimony in 28 fact-filled points and just BOOM

‘Thought he was gonna CRY’: Brit Hume’s brutal observation about Adam Schiff’s ‘historic closing statement’ is spot on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: free speechRob SchneiderSacha Baron Cohen