Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen recently accepted the Anti-Defamation League’s International Leadership Award. In his speech, the guy famous for portraying Borat and Bruno argued in favor of … censorship.

Are we supposed to applaud or something? Is this a bit?

Narrator: It was not, in fact “quite excellent.” It was incredibly disappointing, to say the least.

Cohen, more than most, should understand the importance of not policing speech. Instead, he’s apparently embracing his inner speech cop. If this is how he really feels, and not just an epically subversive troll job, then it’s straight-up depressing.

This one legitimately hurts.

