Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen recently accepted the Anti-Defamation League’s International Leadership Award. In his speech, the guy famous for portraying Borat and Bruno argued in favor of … censorship.

Sacha Baron Cohen Blasts Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook’s Inaction Against Holocaust Deniers Is “Simply Absurd.” “I believe it's time for a fundamental rethink of social media and how it spreads hate, conspiracies and lies," Cohen says. https://t.co/YnHMV36Pm8 pic.twitter.com/Ch2zpGtlnn — McKay Smith (@McKayMSmith) November 22, 2019

Thank you, @ADL, for your International Leadership Award. My message: if we want to stop hate, we have to regulate Facebook and social media – the greatest propaganda machine in history. My full speech here: https://t.co/WD23rHVLMY — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 21, 2019

Are we supposed to applaud or something? Is this a bit?

This Sacha Baron Cohen ADL speech is phenomenal. He absolutely torches Mark Zuckerberg for his moral failings at Facebook. Everybody needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/ru9QlFw2Qs — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 22, 2019

Sacha Baron Cohen says the Silicon Six billionaires care "more about boosting their share price than about protecting democracy," calls Zuck a modern Caesar and jokes that explains his haircut. Seriously, make sure to watch this entire speech. The whole thing is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5yk7hAcsaj — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 22, 2019

Narrator: It was not, in fact “quite excellent.” It was incredibly disappointing, to say the least.

Nah — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 22, 2019

the man who sang "throw the jew down the well" has some thoughts on free speech and anti-semitism. https://t.co/aXwp20ICKQ — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 22, 2019

Ah, he's made his millions. Pull up the drawbridge — Village Idiot QC (@wurzgum) November 22, 2019

Can someone please remind me the films Sacha Baron Cohen has been in? What have they been about? Has there been any, say, recurring theme in his career? https://t.co/vLds1iE1Bf — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

Cohen, more than most, should understand the importance of not policing speech. Instead, he’s apparently embracing his inner speech cop. If this is how he really feels, and not just an epically subversive troll job, then it’s straight-up depressing.

Anyway, here's Sacha Baron Cohen rewriting history and saying his comedy performances have actually been part of woke performance art this whole time. pic.twitter.com/pYzvlHRR8U — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

In his speech, Sacha Baron Cohen says that there are objective facts, and social media should hire people to purge content that isn't in line with those facts. Except the truth now means that men can be women. pic.twitter.com/rj1AK7iqep — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

Here's Sacha Baron Cohen saying everything you post online should go through moderators first to see whether it should be approved. pic.twitter.com/PZVQmx1prn — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

And here's Sacha Baron Cohen saying social media executives should be put in jail if they let people post things that he doesn't like. pic.twitter.com/PtJBZnrwfL — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

Item 2 of Sacha Baron Cohen's anti-Facebook speech: There's no First Amendment or free speech issues here, because we're talking about private actors. Item 3: Our elected officials should do something! pic.twitter.com/gCNFYMydNz — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 22, 2019

And then item six. pic.twitter.com/NiOf915fsP — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 22, 2019

wew lad this speech was a doozy. Thanks, Sacha Baron Cohen, for telling us your "throw the Jew down the well" was actually poignant satire on how terrible antisemitism is! — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

People think this is one of Sacha Baron Cohen's skits: maybe, though I don't think it's likely. He's using his real name and real identity and shared this speech on his own social media. He's not using a disguise or a different persona. — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

Oh no, Sacha Baron Cohen is trending and now his "stans" are coming for me. They're saying he was ACKSHULLY producing woke content this whole time. So I guess everyone who laughed at his comedy films just didn't get it, huh. Weird. 🤔 — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

This one legitimately hurts.

He's made a career being confrontational and offensive depicting himself as various stereotypes.

How long before he himself would be cancelled by his own rules? — Jason (@Freman67) November 22, 2019

Who does @SachaBaronCohen think government-regulated social media will target first? I’m thinking…. the guy who lies to, targets, and humiliates government leaders on camera. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) November 22, 2019

Congrats to @SachaBaronCohen. Now the guy who plays Borat sounds just like the people who want to ban Borat. — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 22, 2019

