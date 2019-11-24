Boy oh boy, Adam Schiff and the Democrats had a HORRIBLE week.

Terrible.

Embarrassing.

And it’s only getting worse.

This article Mollie Hemingway shared in ‘threadette-form’ is not from Fox, or Breitbart, or TownHall … nope, it’s from Vanity Fair which makes is even WORSE news for ol’ Schiff For Brains and Co.

From Vanity Fair:

Alas, for the Democrats, the promising numbers of late October and early November rapidly dissipated, and polling numbers have reverted to a level more consistent with long-term opinions on President Trump. In the latest Politico/Morning Consult poll, released on November 19, Independents opposed impeachment and removal from office 46% to 39%, a number close to the rolling averages of the last few weeks. It is notable that the poll was fielded after the first public impeachment hearings.

The continue:

As the calendar turns into 2020 and voters pay more attention to the candidates, the cost of obscuring any positive messages will rise dramatically for the Democrats. As Fiorina said to me, the voting public is full of “lots of people who don’t like Trump who are still prepared to vote for him if [the Democrats] don’t nominate anyone reasonable.”

Womp-womp.

In other words, Americans aren’t as dumb as Democrats think they are and they know these hearings are nothing more than political theater being played out to pander for votes in an election they’re pretty sure will not go well for them. Don’t take our word for it, Mollie continued:

Math is so racist and stuff.

Democrats have created a whole new voting bloc … for Trump.

Thanks Schiff!

