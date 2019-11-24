This.

Is.

Maddening.

Watching Adam Schiff flat out LIE HIS A*S off about public support for impeachment when even Jake Tapper shows him support is dropping … ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Adam Schiff says that public support for impeachment has grown dramatically in the past two months. He conveniently left out the polls from this week showing a decrease in support, especially among independents, after finally allowing public testimonies. pic.twitter.com/rLalX1PEqb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2019

It’s not plateaued! It’s going DOWN.

And sorry but yes, you need to listen to what the American people want, you WORK for them.

Sorry for all the capitals but man, Schiff is SUCH A DAMN LIAR, seriously, he makes this editor particularly insane. Oh and SPARE us all with the babbling about not caring if this helps with an election because we all know that’s the ONLY reason they pushed this crap in the first place.

*runs screaming from the room, tips a table over on the way out*

POLITICO/Morning Consult Poll: “Support for impeachment inquiry ticks down” Down 7 points with independents.https://t.co/9LV2dudMJG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2019

Americans see impeachment for what it is, political theater.

A circus.

A sham.

A waste of taxpayers’ money.

A waste of time.

A desperate ploy from a desperate party.

A raging sh*tshow.

A dumpster fire of stupid.

A hot mess of derp.

We could do this all day, folks, lol.

“American public loses enthusiasm for impeachment despite blockbuster hearings” Emerson Poll: October:

• Support: 48%

• Oppose: 44% Nov. 17- Nov 20:

•Support: 43%

• Oppose: 45%https://t.co/Zdb4YsZKrJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2019

Time to face facts, Democrats. Americans are tired of the endless investigations and ridiculous drama. Truly, if they want to remove Trump they should just try and do so next year during the election.

That’s the thing, though, they know they can’t – Pelosi admitted as much when she said they couldn’t trust the American people to remove him if they so choose.

And they wonder why their support is shrinking.

