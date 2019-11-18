Admit it. You forgot Joe Biden was running, right? Ok, maybe not ‘forgot’ but he’s not exactly the candidate who first comes to mind when thinking about the 2020 election. Perhaps he’s just so milquetoast that he’s not interesting enough to bother with or he’s really not a threat …

Maybe both.

So this tweet from Biden claiming Trump is unfit to command the troops because of controversial pardons comes across as just desperate:

Joe’s tweet got the attention of Robert J. O’Neill … you know, the absolute bada*s who killed bin Laden. He seemed less than impressed with this tweet:

Maybe take a seat, Joe.

Take many, many, many of them.

That. ^

Biden is a hard ‘no’ for a lot of us.

But good luck with that, Democrats.

