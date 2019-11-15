Byron York noticed something very telling about Democrats and their behavior around Ukraine and their involvement in the 2016 election.

Wonder why they wouldn’t want to talk about that … could it be Ukraine was tasked with helping Hillary dig up dirt on Trump? Yeah, we all know there was some dirty, sideways, BS that went on with the Clinton campaign and Ukraine, which is probably why Schiff has been working so hard to make sure this entire circus only sheds light on certain parts of the whole story.

Dems seem to think it's critical to knock down idea of *any* efforts in Ukraine related to 2016 US election. Setting up either-or choice: Either Russia interfered or Ukraine interfered, and everybody knows it was Russia. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 15, 2019

It is critical to deflect from their own shenanigans in 2016 (shenanigans, now there’s a word we don’t use often enough these days).

Republicans, as well as everybody else, have documented Russian interference; Nunes March 2018 HPSCI report was 'Report on Russian Active Measures.' But GOP investigators believe there was some funky stuff going on in Ukraine, too. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 15, 2019

Can’t have it both ways on Ukraine, Dems.

What would be wrong with learning about that? For Dems, admitting Ukraine-based meddling attempts would mean legitimizing Trump concern about 2016 activities in Ukraine. No can do. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 15, 2019

And there it is.

If Democrats give ANY indication that something strange was afoot at the Circle K (aka Ukraine) in 2016 they prove Trump was RIGHT to look into it and they can’t have that now, can they?

They will impeach the president along party line. That has already been decided. So this is about why. Reason He's a spoiled bully who is under mining American policy. None of this is about any laws. The Dems are only justifiing their actions to the American people. — Mike Hughes (@Nutribullitman) November 15, 2019

It’s never been about any crime or justice, just politics.

Yup.

Related:

Just INFURIATING: Fact-filled thread takes apart Google’s claim their algorithms are ‘autonomous and objective’ and WOW

‘If this is shock and awe I’m YAWNING’: Rep Mark Green embarrasses Dems for their latest supposed ‘bombshell’ (watch)

It’s being done in YOUR name! Glenn Beck goes ALL the way back to 2014 in Ukraine thread and it’s so DAMNING for Obama