Seems Rep. Mark Green was about as impressed as the rest of us were by the whole phonecall ‘bombshell’ Democrats brought forward during the impeachment hearing. They really thought some yahoo claiming he overheard a phone call was somehow bombshell evidence … this will surely take Trump down!

The stupid burns.

Watch.

Follow @RepMarkGreen who nails it here. The Democrats are now apparently relying on staffers who possibly overheard a phone call in a restaurant. Give me a break. "If this is their shock and awe, I'm yawning" pic.twitter.com/plcLbdDixa — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 14, 2019

The look on Wolf Blitzer’s face … el oh el.

Seriously, c’mon Schiff, you’re just wasting our time and money.

Wolf does not look happy. Probably wishes he didn't have him on at this point. — Brian Amantia (@Bamantia1) November 14, 2019

And yes, it’s absurd that we’re even having this conversation and that this is the best they got.

Schlock and yawn. — RICO aka msm/Dem (@NikitasDad) November 14, 2019

Dumb and dumber?

Blowhard and boring?

Stink and stank?

Those all work.

so now anyone can say someone told them something from another person who was told by another person and your guilty ? citizens need to wake up , one day either themselves or family or friend could be done this way . scary thought ! — DANO (@OSS_USA_) November 14, 2019

Terrifying actually.

Just pathetic and disgraceful. Is there one fair-minded person in the country who really believes these thin accusations really amount to impeachable offenses? — Alfred E. Neuman (@drsammyj) November 14, 2019

Is this a trick question?

OK so did he have it on speaker in the restaurant? How else could they have heard both sides of the conversation? Just asking. — Former Dem (@FormerDem3) November 14, 2019

The sham becomes more and more apparent. Surprised they want to continue? Or do they think they have a smoking gun they are going to reveal later. Maybe just hoping another WB will reveal themselves. It is really all very irrational which Dems seem to major in these days. — Whatsmyname (@cburch3) November 14, 2019

This “evidence” wouldn’t be admissible in a court created by kindergarteners and yet here we are… a House of Representatives that literally has used up all the oxygen over “a phone call overheard in a restaurant”! — Jim Sands (@jrsands) November 14, 2019

Have we mentioned how stupid everything is lately?

