Byron York shared a quote from a Republican who was at the impeachment hearing yesterday and it really sums up how most Americans view this entire sham of an investigation.

Not counting the unhinged, frothy, angry Lefties who want Trump impeached simply because he won … just normal, sane, rational Americans.

Like you, dear reader.

Check it out.

From one Republican at impeachment hearing yesterday: 'This whole thing is basically a pretext for removing Trump by people whose last pretext blew up in their faces.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 14, 2019

In other words, Democrats weren’t able to remove the elected, sitting president with their Russian hoax so now they’re trying to get him again. And making complete tools of themselves in the process.

Here an impeachment, there an impeachment.

We suppose if we’d been promising our vapid, angry, frothy base that we’d ‘impeach the mother f**ker’ we’d be desperate to get it done as well.

Adam Schiff, Super Genius.

Heh.

Guessing the democrat internal polling is not going well for them. So what is fueling this drive to damage the president's re-election chances? China or Soros? — Mike Fuller (@MikeFullerwrite) November 14, 2019

They’ve been making fools of themselves since 2016. Well, more so than usual.

If it goes to the Senate, it will take only the right amount of time for them to ridicule the process and throw it out. — Mark Winters (@mwintid) November 14, 2019

So, we remove Trump and get…Pence. Sure, that's who we wanted in office all along. Puh-leaze! — Jo Anne Davis (@Joanne2974) November 14, 2019

Democrats would be better off admitting they just can’t stand the fact that they lost in 2016, not to mention they never thought they’d lose so now they’re trying really really hard to cover their tracks leading up to the election.

And doing it all while wasting time and tax dollars.

Go team go.

Related:

CLASSIC Sandy! Does AOC realize she just gave away the REAL reason Dems are trying to impeach Trump?! (watch

‘Who are you again?’ Jim Swift’s attempt at shaming Republicans over impeachment hearing does NOT go well, like at all

It’s being done in YOUR name! Glenn Beck goes ALL the way back to 2014 in Ukraine thread and it’s so DAMNING for Obama